Xiaomi 15 And Xiaomi 15 Ultra Flagship Devices Launched In India: Check Price, Specification, Offers

Hyderabad: Xiaomi has finally launched the Xiaomi 15 flagship series in India. The lineup includes the Xiaomi 15 and Xiaomi 15 Ultra smartphones and starts at an effective price of Rs 59,999. Both the Xiaomi 15 and Ultra 15 devices are powered by a Snapdragon 8 Elite chipset and feature a 50MP primary rear camera.

The Xiaomi 15 features a 6.36-inch AMOLED display, while the 15 Ultra boasts a 6.73-inch quad-curved AMOLED display. The Xiaomi 15 and Xiaomi 15 Ultra handsets pack 5,240mAh and 5,410mAh batteries, respectively. Moreover, both smartphones run the company's latest HyperOS 2 based on Android 15.

Xiaomi 15 Series: Price, Offers, Sale Date

The Xiaomi 15 is priced at Rs 64,999 for the 12GB RAM and 512GB storage variant. The handset comes in three colours-- White, Black, and Green.

The Xiaomi 15 Ultra is priced at Rs 1,09,999 for the 16GB RAM and 512GB storage variant. It is available in a single Silver Chrome shade.

The pre-booking for the handsets will commence on March 19, 2025. Those who pre-book the devices will be able to avail an instant discount of Rs 5,000 on their purchase, making the effective price of Xiaomi 15 and Xiaomi 15 Ultra come down to Rs 59,999 and Rs 99,999, respectively. The company will also bundle a free Photography Kit Legend Edition worth Rs 11,999 with the Xiaomi 15 Ultra and Xiaomi Care Plan worth Rs 5,999 with the Xiaomi 15.

Model RAM + Storage Color Options Actual Price Special Price (Pre-booking) Additional Offers Xiaomi 15 12GB + 512GB White, Black, Green Rs 64,999 Rs 59,999 Free Xiaomi Care Plan worth Rs 5,999 Xiaomi 15 Ultra 16GB + 512GB Silver Chrome Rs 1,09,999 Rs 99,999 Free Photography Kit Legend Edition worth Rs 11,999

Xiaomi 15: Specifications

The India-bound Xiaomi 15 features a 6.36-inch CrystalRes AMOLED display with a refresh rate of 120Hz and a peak brightness of 3,200 nits. It is powered by a 3 nm Snapdragon 8 Elite chipset paired with 12GB of RAM and 512GB of storage.

The Xiaomi 15 sports a Leica-branded triple rear camera setup, which includes a 50MP primary rear sensor with f/1.62 aperture and OIS (Optical Image Stabilisation) support, a 50MP 60mm floating telephoto camera with f/2.0 and OIS support, and a 50MP ultra-wide lens with f/2.2 aperture and a 115-degree viewing angle. The phone comes with a 32MP front-facing shooter.

The Xiaomi 15 equips a 5,240 mAh battery with 90W and 50W wired and wireless charging support. It runs the latest HyperOS 2 based on Android 15 out-of-the-box. Moreover, the device includes Hyper AI features, such as AI Writer, AI Speech Recognition, AI Interpreter, AI Creativity Assistant, Circle to Search with Google Gemini, and more. The device also sports an IP68 rating for dust and water resistance and an ultrasonic fingerprint sensor.

Xiaomi 15 Ultra: Specifications

The India-specific Xiaomi 15 Ultra features a 6.73-inch WQHD+ quad-curved LTPO AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate and a 3,200-nits peak brightness. It is powered by a 3 nm Snapdragon 8 Elite SoC, the same chipset found in the Xiaomi 15 smartphone. The device is available in a sole 16GB RAM and 512GB storage configuration.

The highlight of the Xiaomi 15 Ultra is its camera. It features a quad-rear camera setup made in collaboration with Leica. The rear camera setup includes a 50MP primary camera with a 1-inch Sony LYT-900 sensor with an f/1.63 aperture and OIS support, a 200MP ultrawide telephoto lens with f/2.6 aperture and OIS support, a 50MP 70mm floating telephoto lens with f/1.8 aperture and OIS support, and a 50MP ultra-wide camera with f/2.2 aperture and a 115-degree angle of view. Notably, the same 32MP selfie camera in the Xiaomi 15 is provided at the front.

The Xiaomi 15 Ultra houses a 5,410 mAh battery with 90W wired and 80W wireless charging support. The device runs the latest HyperOS2 based on Android 15. Moreover, it includes the Xiaomi 3D Dual-Channel IceLoop system, along with other features available in the standard model, such as an ultrasonic in-screen fingerprint sensor and an IP68 rating.