Xbox Tipped To Launch Gears Of War, Hellblade 2, And More Exclusive Games On PS5 In 2025

Hyderabad: Microsoft is reportedly buckling up to bring more exclusive games to its rival platforms Sony and Nintendo in 2025. After launching some Xbox games on the PlayStation 5 and Nintendo Switch last year, the Redmond-headquartered tech giant is likely preparing its big game franchises, including Gears of War, for PS5 and possibly for the unannounced successor of Nintendo Switch. Moreover, last week it was tipped that Flight Simulator 2024 from Microsoft and Halo: The Master Chief Collection will likely be launching on PS5 and Nintendo Switch 2.

More Xbox Games to Launch on Rival Platforms

Windows Central released a report last week, claiming that Microsoft plans to double down on its multiplatform strategy in 2025. This means that more Xbox games will be released on PS5 and Nintendo consoles. The report further tipped that franchises, such as Senua's Saga: Hellblade II, Age of Mythology: Retold, and Gears of War: Ultimate Edition will be released on Xbox's rival platforms this year.

Hellblade 2 was released in May 2024 on Xbox Series X|S, whereas the Age of Mythology: Retold -- a remaster of 2002's real-time strategy game 'Age of Mythology' -- was launched on current-gen Xbox consoles and PC in September 2024. Gears of War: Ultimate Edition, the remastered version of the first game in the Gears of War series, was released on Xbox One in 2015 and on PC in 2016.

The report from Windows Central also confirms a similar report from last week. The confirmation revolves around the launch of Microsoft Flight Simulator 2024 and Halo: The Master Chief Collection on PS5 and Nintendo Switch 2 in 2025. NateTheHate, a games industry insider, originally predicted the release of these games. Furthermore, the tipster also mentioned that Final Fantasy VII Remake could arrive on Xbox this year, with Final Fantasy VII Rebirth launching in 2026.

Microsoft Multiplatform Strategy

The rumours suggest that Microsoft is continuously pushing its games to be launched on rival platforms-- PS5 and Nintendo Switch. The company began its shift towards a multiplatform launch strategy in 2024 starting with games like Hi-Fi Rush, Sea of Thieves, Pentiment, and Grounded.

Microsoft seeks to bring major new and upcoming releases to PS5 from the past year. Franchises such as Bethesda's Indiana Jones and the Great Circle which were launched on Xbox Series X|S and PC in December 2024 are set to arrive on PS5 in the first half of 2025. Doom: The Dark Ages will be released on Xbox, PC, and PS5 in 2025.