Invincible VS, Ninja Gaiden 4, Outer Worlds 2, And More: Highlights From Xbox Games Showcase 2025

Hyderabad: Xbox Games Showcase 2025 was jam-packed with game reveals from both Microsoft's own studios and its partners, featuring dozens of trailers for new games as well as sequels to popular titles. While the biggest news of the show was the announcement of Xbox handheld—ROG Xbox Ally and ROG Xbox Ally X—made in partnership with Asus, some major game reveals kept the show interesting throughout the end, which included the likes of The Outer World 2, High on Life 2, Resonance: A Plague Tale, Ninja Gaiden 4, Indiana Jones and the Great Circle: The Order of Giants, Beast of Reincarnation, Grounded 2, Solo Levelling Arise: Overdrive, Invincible VS, and more.

Xbox Games Showcase 2025: Every major game announcement

The Outer Worlds 2: The Xbox Games Showcase 2025 livestream kicked off with a new trailer for The Outer Worlds 2 and confirmed an October 29 release date for the game. Priced at $80, the RPG sequel will arrive on Xbox Series X|S, PC, and PlayStation 5.

High on Life 2: The event presented a cinematic reveal trailer for High on Life 2, featuring an arsenal of talkative weapons and alien worlds in addition to gameplay footage showcasing the first-person shooter experience. It will be released in Winter 2025 for PC, Xbox Series X|S, and PlayStation 5.

Resonance: A Plague Tale: The next chapter in the Plague Tale series, Resonance, was officially revealed at the Xbox Games Showcase 2025, giving us a good look at the new protagonist, Sophia. The game will be released in 2026.

Ninja Gaiden 4: Currently in development at Platinum Games, Ninja Gaiden 4 will be launched on October 21, 2025. It will be available across PC, Xbox Series X|S, and PlayStation 5.

Indiana Jones and the Great Circle: The Order of Giants: Xbox Games Showcase 2025 revealed the new Order of Giants DLC for the Indian Jones and the Great Circle, scheduled to launch on September 4, 2025, across PC, Xbox Series X|S, and PlayStation 5.

Beast of Reincarnation: Under development at Pokémon studio Game Freak, Beast of Reincarnation is an upcoming action game that seems to blend swords and sorcery. It will be released in 2026 on Xbox Series X|S and PC as a day-one Game Pass title.

Grounded 2: Obsidian is preparing to launch a sequel to its hit 2022 title, Grounded, next month. Grounded 2 will be released on July 29, 2025, in Game Preview for Xbox and PC.

Invincible VS: A new 3v3 tag-team fighter with Mortal Kombat-like violence, featuring characters from the Invincible comic book and animated show, is set to arrive in 2026. Under development at Quarter Up, the trailer for Invinvible VS is loaded with gory superhero battles.

The event also saw other notable reveals, including: