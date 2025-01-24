Everything announced at the Xbox Developer Direct 2025

Hyderabad: Xbox Developer Direct 2025 showcased gameplay and shared developer insights into four upcoming Xbox games. These games will launch on Xbox Series X|S, PC, Game Pass, and Xbox Cloud. The event showcased extended gameplay footage of Doom: The Dark Ages, South of Midnight, Clair Obscur: Expedition 33, and Ninja Gaiden 4, developed by Xbox Game Studios. Moreover, the highly acclaimed Ninja Gaiden 2 Black from 2008, has been relaunched as a remastered title with graphical improvements. The game is available from January 23, 2025, on Xbox Series X|S, Xbox App for Windows PC, and Xbox Game Pass.

Xbox Developer Direct is a series of livestreams produced by Microsoft Gaming. It presents upcoming games from Xbox Game Studios, Bethesda Softworks, Activision, Blizzard Entertainment, and King. The livestream also includes third-party game titles. Now, let's dive into the details of these upcoming games.

DOOM: The Dark Ages

The DOOM: The Dark Ages is a prequel to the critically acclaimed DOOM (2016) and DOOM Eternal, developed by id Software. The game is set in a fantasy/sci-fi world with an immediately recognisable DOOM's hellish world. The gameplay showcased three core aspects of the game-- Combat, Slayer, and Exploration. Combat showcases deadly new weapons of mass destruction, Slayer presents wield, while Exploration offers a glimpse of the medieval-inspired setting.

The game will launch on May 15, 2025, and will be available on Xbox Series X|S, Xbox App for Windows PC, Steam, PlayStation 5, and Xbox Game Pass.

South of Midnight

Developed by Compulsion Games, South of Midnight is a third-person action-adventure game. Set in Southern Gothic folklore, it showcases the journey of Hazel who steps into a darkly magical world where she discovers her newfound abilities as a Weaver.

The game will launch on April 8, 2025, and will be available on Xbox Series X|S, Xbox App for Windows PC, Steam, Xbox Cloud, and Xbox Game Pass.

Clair Obsur: Expedition 33

Clair Obsur: Expedition 33 is the first game developed by Sandfall Interactive. It is a turn-based RPG set in late 19th Century France where the world faces an existential threat. The game uses unique art direction and innovative game mechanics such as the "Reactive Turn-based" system which brings it to life.

Clair Obsur: Expedition 33 will launch on April 24, 2025, and will be available on Xbox Series X|S, Xbox App for Windows PC, and Xbox Game Pass. You can visit Sandfall Interactive's official website to check for game releases on other platforms.

Ninja Gaiden 4

The Ninja Gaiden 4 is an action game developed by Team NINJA and Platinum Games in partnership with Xbox Game Studios. The game introduces Yakumo, the protagonist who's mission is set in a devastated Tokyo. In the mission, Yakumo encounters many demons and Ryu Hayabusa, the legendary master ninja. The gameplay shows players will be introduced to a new take on ninja action named Bloodbind Ninjutsu and legacy techniques like the Flying Swallow and Izuna Drop.

The launch date of this game has not been revealed, but it is said to be released by the fall of 2025. The game will be available on Xbox Series X|S, Xbox App for Windows PC, Steam, Xbox Cloud, Playstation 5, and Xbox Game Pass.

Ninja Gaiden 2 Black

The 2008's highly acclaimed and legendary game, Ninja Gaiden 2 Black has been launched in a remastered version. The game features the iconic ninja hero Ryu Hayabusa and his deadly Dragon Sword set in a global battle against threatening enemies. The game also brings in additional characters Momiji, Ayana, and Rachel.

The game was launched on January 23, 2025, and will be available on Xbox Series X|S, Xbox App for Windows PC, and Xbox Game Pass.

Other Games

Apart from the above-mentioned games, Avowed Obsidian Entertainment, an upcoming fantasy RPG will be launching on February 18, 2025, and will be available on Xbox Series X|S, Xbox App for Windows PC, Battle.net, Steam, Xbox Cloud. It will also be available on day one with Xbox Game Pass.