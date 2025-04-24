Your LG TV Just Became An Xbox That Can Play Titles Like Call Of Duty: Here's How

Hyderabad: LG Smart TV users now have a new way of accessing their favourite Xbox titles as LG Electronics announces the arrival of the Xbox app on its range of webOS-powered smart televisions. The Xbox app can be accessed from the Gaming Portal and the LG apps, allowing users to stream Xbox games on the big screen.

LG Electronics first announced a partnership with Xbox in January 2025 and promised an upcoming Xbox app via a new Gaming Portal on webOS, allowing users to stream games on LG Smart TVs with an Xbox Game Pass Ultimate subscription. The gaming hub is now live with the Xbox app in the following countries:

Australia

Austria

Belgium

Canada

Czech Republic

Denmark

Finland

France

Germany

Hungary

Ireland

Italy

Japan

South Korea

Mexico

Netherlands

New Zealand

Norway

Poland

Portugal

Slovakia

Spain

Sweden

Switzerland

UK

USA

The Gaming Portal is available on LG screens running webOS 23 and beyond, whereas the Xbox app is available on LG TVs and select smart monitors running the latest webOS 24 and newer versions. While LG plans to expand the Gaming Portal to more markets and down to LG screens running webOS 6.0 by the second quarter, the Xbox application will soon be available on StanbyME screens from LG.

Through its partnership with Xbox and the launch of the Xbox app, LG says that it aims to elevate the gaming experience with OLED TVs and QNED TVs, supporting 4K upscaled gameplay. Users would require a compatible controller to pair with their webOS LG Smart TV and log into their Xbox account with Game Pass Ultimate before playing these games.

The Xbox Cloud Gaming subscriptions allow players access to hundreds of games from the latest indie hits to the biggest AAA titles, such as Call of Duty: Black Ops 6, Avowed, South of Midnight, and more from studios like Activision Blizzard, Bethesda, Mojang, and more.