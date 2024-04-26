X Down in India? Know All About The Issue

Hyderabad: Several X (formerly Twitter) users in India are currently facing issues in accessing the social media platform on the web.

Downdetector.in, the platform that tracks the real-time outage of websites and online services, is also showing a spike in report of issues with the social media platform.

The users facing issues, were shown "something went wrong. Try reloading" on the user interface of the Elon Musk-run social media platform. X has not acknowledged the outage as of now and the exact reason behind the outage is nor known yet.

According to the outage trackers's Live Outage map, users were found to be reporting issues with X from across India, with hotspots in cities such as Delhi, Kolkata, Lucknow, Cuttack, Ahmedabad, Mumbai, Hyderabad, Chandigarh, and others.

Two weeks earlier, X experienced a widespread outage, commencing around 10:41 am in the morning. There have been constant incidences like this that have plagued the popular microblogging service.