WWDC25: Live Translation To Enhanced Shortcuts, Apple Intelligence Gets More Powerful Across iPhone, iPad, Mac

Hyderabad: Apple announced a suite of new Apple Intelligence features at the Worldwide Developers Conference (WWDC) 2025, which enhances the user experience across iPhone, iPad, Mac, Apple Watch, and Apple Vision Pro. The updated features include Live Translation, Visual Intelligence, Image Playground, Genmoji, and Shortcuts. Additionally, the Cupertino-based tech giant has now opened Apple Intelligence’s large language model (LLM) for third-party app developers, allowing them to integrate it into their offerings. As the LLM processes data on the device itself, Apple says that AI functionalities will work offline and maintain user privacy.

Live Translation

The Live Translation feature helps users communicate across languages without any barriers while messaging or speaking. The enhanced feature has been integrated into Messages, FaceTime, and Phone. While using the new feature in Messages, the text messages will be automatically translated in real time and delivered to the recipient’s preferred language. In FaceTime, a user can get live translated captions while hearing the speaker’s voice. On the other hand, when a user is on a phone call, Live Translation will speak aloud throughout the conversation.

Genmoji and Image Playground

The enhanced new Genmoji will now allow a user to mix and combine emojis with descriptions to create a new Genmoji. Meanwhile, using the new Image Playground, powered by ChatGPT, users can transform images into various styles such as vector art and oil painting. This feature can also be used to describe a photo to create a new, unique image. Moreover, if a user wants to make an image of their family and friends using Genmoji and Image Playground, they can change the expression or adjust personal attributes like hairstyle to match their loved ones.

Visual Intelligence

The improved Visual Intelligence feature, integrated with ChatGPT, allows users to ask various questions on objects and places, as well as search on Google, Etsy, and other supported apps to find similar images and products. For instance, if a person is interested in a water bottle, they can highlight the object and get more information about it online or find similar-looking images. Moreover, a user can utilise the Visual Intelligence to extract information from an event poster and add it to their Calendar. They can also extract the date, time, and location of an event on their screen by taking a screenshot.

Apple Intelligence on Apple Watch

The Apple Watch is incorporated with a new Apple Intelligence feature named Workout Buddy. This functionality lists out a user’s workout data and fitness history to provide personalised insights during their workout sessions. Workout Buddy also analyses data from a user’s current workout while referencing their fitness history to present vital information such as heart rate, distance pace, Activity rings, personal milestones, and more. Furthermore, this feature employs a text-to-speech model to translate these insights into a “dynamic generative voice”.

Shortcuts

Users can now tap into intelligent actions such as summarising text or creating images via Shortcuts. To maintain privacy, Apple processes data either on-device or with Private Cloud Compute to create responses for shortcuts. For example, a student can build a shortcut that uses the Apple Intelligence model to compare an audio transcription of a class lecture to the notes they took, and add any key points they may have missed. Moreover, ChatGPT can also be used to feed responses to their shortcut.

Additional Features