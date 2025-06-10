ETV Bharat / technology

WWDC 2025: Apple Unveils iOS 26, Bringing Fresh Design And New Features To The iPhone

Hyderabad: Apple has announced the new iteration of iOS, bringing new design elements and features to the iPhone. The Cupertino-based tech giant has switched the naming convention for its platforms, aligning them with the year. This is why the new iPhone platform is called iOS 26 and not iOS 19. Other Apple platforms also follow the same naming convention, making it easier to recall the latest iteration of the software.

While Apple's new design, powered by material Liquid Glass, streamlines how Apple devices look and feel, the individual elements and features of each platform make them unique. Apple has introduced a bunch of new capabilities to iPhone with the iOS 26 update. Let's take a detailed look.

Apple iOS 26: New features and improvements

Liquid Glass UI: iOS 26 introduces a refreshed design using Liquid Glass, a translucent, dynamic material that enhances app icons, widgets, and system visuals. The Home and Lock Screens are more expressive, with adaptive time display and 3D spatial wallpapers. Apps like Camera, Photos, Safari, Music, News, and Podcasts feature cleaner layouts and floating tab bars. Developers can also use new APIs to bring Liquid Glass effects to their apps.

Apple Intelligence: iOS 26 brings on-device AI features to enhance productivity, communication, and personalisation, powered by Apple Intelligence, which include: