WWDC 2025: Apple's New Liquid Glass UI Revamps Design Across Platforms And Apps

Hyderabad: Apple on Tuesday announced the new versions of its operating systems, which include iOS 26, iPadOS 26, macOS Tahoe 26, watchOS 26, and tvOS 26. In addition to new features, the Cupertino-based tech giant also revealed new software for these platforms, which it calls Liquid Glass.

"This translucent material reflects and refracts its surroundings, while dynamically transforming to help bring greater focus to content, delivering a new level of vitality across controls, navigation, app icons, widgets, and more," Apple said, adding that the new and expressive material extends across platforms to establish harmony while maintaining the distinct qualities that make each OS unique.

Liquid Glass: Inspired by visionOS, the new material, Liquid Glass, is translucent and behaves like glass in the real world. This translucent material mimics real-world glass, dynamically adapting its colour based on surrounding content and lighting conditions. Apple says that Liquid Glass utilises real-time rendering to create an engaging and interactive feel. The new material is integrated into system elements, which include buttons, switches, sliders, text, media controls, tab bars, sidebars, Lock Screen, Home Screen, notifications, Control Centre, and more.

Updated App Designs: Apple's new design language updates controls, toolbars, and navigation elements to fit the rounded corners of Apple devices. Crafted from Liquid Glass, controls function as a distinct layer above apps, dynamically adapting as users interact with content. It also makes it easier to find the required controls via thoughtful groupings. Tab bars and sidebars have been redesigned using the same approach. In iOS 26, tab bars shrink during scrolling, keeping navigation accessible while prioritising content. When users scroll up, they smoothly expand again. On iPadOS and macOS, updated sidebars in apps like Apple TV refract and reflect surrounding visuals, maintaining a sense of context. These design elements extend across key Apple apps, including Camera, Photos, Safari, FaceTime, Apple Music, Apple News, and Apple Podcasts.

Revamped Experience: Apple's latest design enhancements span iOS, iPadOS, macOS, watchOS, and tvOS, refining system experiences across Lock Screen, Home Screen, desktop, and Dock. The time on the Lock Screen now integrates seamlessly into photo wallpapers using Liquid Glass, adapting behind subjects. On the Home Screen and desktop, the Dock, app icons, and widgets feature layered Liquid Glass, offering specular highlights and more personalisation options. In macOS Tahoe 26, users can customise desktops and Docks with dynamic widgets, app icons, and a refined, clear look. It also features a fully transparent menu bar to enhance the Mac’s display, making it feel larger.

Apple is also allowing developers to integrate the new design elements into their apps with updated APIs for SwiftUI, UIKit, and AppKit.