Write, Create, And Direct: Google Introduces 'Flow' For Cinematic AI Filmmaking With Veo 3

Hyderabad: Google has announced Flow, a new AI filmmaking tool, custom-designed for the company's state-of-the-art generative video model Veo. The tech giant also announced Veo 3, the updated model that can incorporate audio in videos — ranging from sound effects and background noises to character dialogues.

The new Flow tool, powered by Veo 3, allows storytellers to create cinematic clips and scenes for their stories and explore their ideas using simple text prompts. Google says that Flow comes with exceptional prompt adherence and stunning cinematic outputs that excel at physics and realism.

Since Gemini models make prompting intuitive behind the scenes, Flow lets users describe their vision in everyday language. Users can either utilise their own assets or use Imagen's text-to-image capabilities to create characters and scenes with Flow.

"Once you’ve created a subject or a scene, you can integrate those same ingredients into different clips and scenes with consistency. Or you can use a scene image to start a new shot," Google explained in a blog post. A straightforward process could include:

Text to Image , where you create ingredients with Imagen

, where you create ingredients with Imagen Ingredients to Video , where you use those ingredients to create a clip

, where you use those ingredients to create a clip Frame to Video, where you reference ingredients in plain language to generate a clip

Flow also lets users have direct control over the camera motion, angles, and perspectives. It also lets you build scenes by allowing you to edit and extend the existing shots, revealing more of the action or transitioning to what happens next with continuous motion and consistent characters. Notably, the asset management system of Flow allows users to easily manage and organise all their ingredients and prompts.

Google also announced Flow TV, a repository of clips, channels, and content generated with Veo. It can help users see the exact prompts and techniques used for clips, providing a practical way to understand and learn new styles.

Flow is an evolution of the Google Labs experiment VideoFX, launched last year. The new tool is now available to subscribers of Google AI Pro and Google AI Ultra plans in the US. While the former gives access to key Flow features and 100 generations per month, the latter option gives the highest usage limits and early access to Veo 3 with native audio generation that brings environmental sounds and character dialogues directly into video creation.

"We’re still understanding the full potential of AI in filmmaking," Google said, adding that it sees the emergence of these tools as an enabler, helping a new wave of filmmakers tell their stories more easily.

"By offering filmmakers early access to Flow, we were able to better understand how our technology could best support and integrate into their creative workflows — and we’ve woven their insights into Flow," it added. It partnered with Dave Clark, Henry Daubrez, and Junie Lau, who brought their vision to video with Flow and Veo. You can watch these movies below: