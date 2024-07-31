ETV Bharat / technology

World Wide Web Day - Celebrating Communication, Access To Knowledge

Hyderabad: World Wide Web Day is observed on August 1 each year. The day is marked in honour of the ability of people to browse information freely using the Web. The Web is the tool that billions across the globe use every moment to interact with the global system of interconnected computer systems that is the Internet.

What is the World Wide Web?: The World Wide Web is also called WWW. All the data you access through a browser on the online platform i.e. the Internet, comes under the World Wide Web. In computer language, the World Wide Web is a Hyper Text Markup Language (HTML) network of online content or Internet content, which is accessed through the Hyper Text Transfer Protocol (HTTP).

World Wide Web Day Theme: This year’s theme highlights how the web has revolutionised communication, collaboration, and access to knowledge, bringing the world closer together.

History of World Wide Web Day: In March 1989, Berners-Lee submitted a proposal for a "distributed information system" to facilitate the sharing and updating of information among researchers at CERN. The first web server, "httpd," and the first web browser, "WorldWideWeb" (later renamed Nexus), were created by Berners-Lee and his colleague Robert Cailliau in 1990.

On August 6, 1991, the world's first website went live. It was a simple page that explained the World Wide Web project and provided information about how to access and use it. This website was hosted on Berners-Lee's NeXT computer, which also served as the world's first web server.

'Tim Berners-Lee' The Visionary Behind the Web: Sir Tim Berners Lee is the founder of www. In the early 1990s, this visionary scientist unveiled a groundbreaking system that facilitated the effortless sharing and access of information worldwide. Driven by a desire to create an inclusive and accessible Web for all, his innovative ideas have left an indelible mark on our Internet usage today.

First website: The URL address of the world's first website is http://info.cern.ch/hypertext/WWW/TheProject.html. On visiting this, a very simple webpage is visible. From here, technical information about creating hypertext and web pages can be obtained.

Difference between the Internet and WWW: The Internet and the WWW are often considered the same, but there is a significant difference between the two.

The Internet is a huge network of computer networks spread across the world that connects computers. WWW is a collection of information available on the Internet that we can access with the help of a browser. The Internet began in the 1960s as an ARPANET project.