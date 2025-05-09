ETV Bharat / technology

World Video Game Hall Of Fame Inducts Defender, Tamagotchi, GoldenEye 007, And Quake

This photo, provided by The Strong Museum in Rochester, NY, shows "Defender", "GoldenEye 007", "Quake", and "Tamagotchi", the newest inductees into the World Video Game Hall of Fame. ( The Strong Museum via AP )

Rochester, NY: The World Video Game Hall of Fame on Thursday inducted four honorees, paying tribute to games that challenged players and changed the industry.

Making up the Class of 2025 are: Defender, the 1981 arcade game that raised the bar on difficulty; Tamagotchi, the digital pets that bridged toys and video games; GoldenEye 007, whose four-person mode influenced multiplayer games that followed; and Quake, which debuted in 1996 with a 3D engine that became the new standard for the industry.

The winners emerged from a field of 12 finalists that included Age of Empires, Angry Birds, Call of Duty 4: Modern Warfare, Frogger, Golden Tee, Harvest Moon, Mattel Football, and NBA 2K.

The Hall of Fame each year recognises arcade, console, computer, handheld, and mobile games that have had staying power and influenced the video game industry or pop culture.

Id Software’s 1996 Quake was recognised for its lasting influence, with a game code that “is a literal legacy” and continues to be used in some games after nearly 30 years, electronic games curator Lindsey Kurano said.

Quake co-creator John Romeo, on hand to see his game enshrined, said he and the other developers worked on the game for an exceptionally long time, a year and a half, playing it constantly.