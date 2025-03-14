World Sleep Day: Gadgets To Help You Sleep Faster And Better In 2025

World Sleep Day: The fast-paced life sort of robs us of free time, and we end up stealing time from our sleep hours to relax or get entertained. There is an actual term for it-- Revenge Bedtime Procrastination, which describes the decision to sacrifice sleep for leisure time. On World Sleep Day (observed on March 14), let's take a moment to remind ourselves to prioritise our slumber. Among the simplest steps to better sleep is to silence gadgets and avoid screens before bedtime. However, in our tech-driven world, that's not always feasible. Thankfully, there are also gadgets that can help us sleep faster. We are compiling a list of some of these gadgets that you can buy and use in India for a good night's sleep.

Gadgets to help you sleep better in 2025

Dyson Pure Humidify + Cool: Priced at Rs 55,900, this gadget not only purifies air in the room but also cleans allergens and pathogens, which are sometimes responsible for impacting sleep quality. Additionally, the gadget humidifies the air to provide the right amount of moisture for the skin, nasal passages, and airway. The Dyson Purifier Humidify + Cool claims to also remove 99.9 per cent of bacteria to hygienically humidify the air.

In picture: Wakefit Regul8 Mattress (Wakefit)

Wakefit Regul8 Temperature Control Mattress: Priced at Rs 44,999, the Regul8 from Wakefit is India's first mattress equipped with a temperature controller. Regul8 adjusts the mattress temperature based on personal preferences. Users can manually set temperatures between 15°C and 40°C, and it automatically adjusts based on sleep duration and the latest sleep research recommendations.

Hatch Restore: Priced at Rs 24,000, the Hatch Restore is like a sleep companion. It is a tiny little gadget that looks like a beautiful alarm clock and can also work like one. However, it is a Sleep Sound Machine packed with tons of sleep-friendly features. It can generate Soothing White Noise to help you sleep faster, works as a Reading Lamp, and features Smart Light to replace white or blue light with a warm relaxing light. It can sync the alarm with sunrise, set personal sleep routines, and help you gently wake up.

In picture: L- Hatch Restore | R- Oil Diffuser (Amazon)

Essential Oil Diffusers: There are a ton of electronic essential oil diffusers available to shop online in India with prices varying as per quality and features. However, the basic function stays the same-- diffusing the scented oil for aroma therapy and restful sleep. Several available options can also be programmed to turn on and off at specific intervals and glow softly to make the ambience more relaxing.