World Rainforest Day 2025 - June 22: Earth's Oldest Living Ecosystems In Spotlight

Hyderabad: June 22 is celebrated every year as World Rainforest Day to raise awareness about the importance of rainforests and encourage everyone to join the fight to protect them. A rainforest is described as an area of tall, mostly evergreen trees that receives a high amount of rainfall. Dense with flora and fauna, rainforests are likely Earth’s oldest living ecosystems, with some surviving in their present form for at least 60 million years. They are incredibly diverse and complex, with more than half of the world’s plant and animal species calling rainforests their home, even though they cover just 2-6 per cent of Earth’s surface.

World Rainforest Day 2025

Founded in 2017 by Rainforest Partnership, World Rainforest Day celebrates the vital role of healthy, standing rainforests in supporting climate stability, biodiversity, culture, and livelihoods. It also unites a global movement to protect and restore these ecosystems. From 2021 to 2023, the non-profit based in Austin, Texas, hosted the annual World Rainforest Day Summit, brought to life by 105 partner organisations and participants from 77 countries. These summits fostered knowledge exchange and community building around a shared goal: resilient forest protection.

Dedicated to protecting tropical rainforests through community-led projects in the Amazon, the Rainforest Partnership launched the World Rainforest Day Pledge Program in 2024 to drive immediate rainforest and climate action across all sectors.

In 2025, it is urging people to become "Planet Walkers", to send a global message across all seven continents and raise awareness about rainforests. The organisation will host a live stream of forest walks led by leaders, scientists, rangers, and changemakers through the Earth's vital ecosystems. It urges people to step outside and film their walk through a forest, park, or trail, and share it on social media to add to the movement.

Importance of Rainforests

Rainforests are crucial for planetary health due to their rich biodiversity and essential environmental functions. They house around half of the world’s plant and animal species, regulate climate by storing carbon dioxide and releasing oxygen, support the water cycle, and prevent soil erosion. They also provide vital resources—such as food, water, medicine, and shelter—for billions, particularly indigenous communities. Rainforests hold cultural significance, support ecotourism, and account for more than 25 per cent of modern medicines.

Rainforests consist of four main layers: emergent, canopy, understory, and forest floor. There are two main types of rainforests:

Tropical rainforests are located near the equator, between 23.5°N and 23.5°S, where the climate is hot (18°–30°C) and humid year-round. They are found in regions such as Central and South America, Africa, Southeast Asia, western India, New Guinea, and northern Australia.

Temperate rainforests are found in mid-latitudes with cooler, milder climates and high rainfall, often in coastal, mountainous areas. These include parts of the Pacific Northwest (North America), Chile, the UK, Norway, Japan, New Zealand, and southern Australia.

Protecting rainforests involves reducing consumption of products linked to deforestation, choosing sustainably certified goods, and lowering your carbon footprint. Education, advocacy, and supporting conservation efforts are also key. Promoting sustainable agriculture and forestry, creating protected areas, addressing climate change, and investing in reforestation are crucial steps to safeguard rainforest ecosystems.