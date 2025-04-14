World Quantum Day 2025: Understanding Quantum Science And Technology's Potential To Impact Our Lives

Hyderabad: World Quantum Day is celebrated on April 14 every year. On this day, people are made aware of quantum science and technologies. Notably, this year, the UN is also celebrating the International Year of Quantum Science and Technology. Today is not a day just to celebrate the achievements of quantum mechanics. Instead, we should focus on understanding and implementing this technology to embrace the opportunities and challenges associated with it for generations to come.

World Quantum Day: History

Quantum mechanics is the fundamental study of physical theory that deals with the behaviour of matter and light on the atomic and sub-atomic levels. The field of quantum mechanics kicked off in the early 20th century with the help of legendary scientists such as Max Planck, Albert Einstein, Niels Bohr, and Erwin Schrodinger. Quantum mechanics laid the foundation for numerous technological advancements. From the development of semiconductors and lasers to the creation of the MRI machine, quantum mechanics has silently reformed the modern world for decades. Quantum technology has a huge potential impact which will solve some of society's most pressing challenges.

World Quantum Day was first celebrated in 2021 and was originally started as a decentralised initiative by scientists around the world. The date '4.14' was chosen as a reference to 4.14, which is the rounded first digits of Planck's constant— 4.13567×10-15 eV·s. The first Quantum Day celebration in 2021 involved 200+ events in 40+ countries which promoted all domains of quantum science. The domains included the history, foundations, application, and philosophical and societal implications of quantum science. The events were conducted online and offline across the world.

National Quantum Mission

India has initiated the National Quantum Mission (NQM), which is a major initiative by the government to move the nation to the forefront of quantum technology research and development. The mission was approved on April 19, 2023, and was set to span from 2023-24 to 2030-31 with a budget allocation of 6,003.65 crore.

With this mission, India aims to utilise the power of quantum technology to create new technologies, strengthen security and boost various industries of the nation.

Importance of Quantum Awareness

Even though the number of national quantum initiatives has increased, there is still work to be done to raise public awareness. By raising awareness, we can achieve:

Strong pipeline of talent: Widespread awareness of quantum mechanics and its uses will enable young people from diverse backgrounds to know about the existing opportunities to pursue a career in quantum technology.

Widespread awareness of quantum mechanics and its uses will enable young people from diverse backgrounds to know about the existing opportunities to pursue a career in quantum technology. Drug and Chemical Research: Quantum computers help to create better models of atoms that interact with each other. This will enable scientists to understand precisely the molecular structure of drugs and chemicals which are essential to saving human lives.

Quantum computers help to create better models of atoms that interact with each other. This will enable scientists to understand precisely the molecular structure of drugs and chemicals which are essential to saving human lives. Batteries: With the help of quantum computers, manufacturers will understand how to incorporate new materials into batteries and semiconductors. This will enable manufacturers to optimise batteries and semiconductors for longevity and efficiency.

Applications of Quantum Technology To Reform Our Future

AI and Machine Learning: AI is the future of mankind, and everyone is using it in their daily lives. With the help of quantum computing, the optimisation of chipsets will be much easier. An optimised chipset will enable AI and Machine learning to process and analyse complex problems easily.

AI is the future of mankind, and everyone is using it in their daily lives. With the help of quantum computing, the optimisation of chipsets will be much easier. An optimised chipset will enable AI and Machine learning to process and analyse complex problems easily. Financial Modelling: Financial institutions can use the modelling capabilities of quantum computing. They can utilise this capability to know the behaviour of investments and securities at large and reduce the risk of financial losses.

Financial institutions can use the modelling capabilities of quantum computing. They can utilise this capability to know the behaviour of investments and securities at large and reduce the risk of financial losses. Cybersecurity: Using quantum computers, the privacy and encryption of users can be enhanced according to the rapidly evolving cyberattacks.

Using quantum computers, the privacy and encryption of users can be enhanced according to the rapidly evolving cyberattacks. Route and traffic optimisation: Quantum computers can harness real-time data for seamless logistics and transportation. Moreover, researchers and scientists will be able to detect changing weather patterns and plan accordingly.

Manufacturing: Using quantum computing, manufacturers can run more accurate and realistic prototyping and testing for various products.

