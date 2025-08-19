ETV Bharat / technology

World Photography Day 2025: Top Camera And Photo Editing Apps For Android And iPhone

World Photography Day is celebrated to commemorate the invention of the daguerreotype, a photographic process developed by Louis Daguerre in 1839. ( Image Credit: ETV Bharat )

Hyderabad: A photograph is said to be worth a thousand words, as it can capture a place, an experience, an idea, or a moment in time. It can convey a feeling faster than anything and sometimes be more effective than words.

Photography is the art of capturing light with a camera using a digital sensor or film to create an image. Every year on August 19, World Photography Day is celebrated to commemorate the invention of the daguerreotype, a photographic process developed by Louis Daguerre in 1839. This process was officially announced by the French government as a gift to the world on August 19, 1839.

It is believed that Louis, upon the unveiling of the daguerreotype process in 1839, at a meeting of the French Academy of Sciences in Paris, famously said, “I have seized the light! I have arrested its flight!” This reflects the nature of his invention that allowed the capture and fixation of the image formed by light.

Thanks to modern technology, now everyone has a smartphone that comes with a camera. Using that, users can capture images and keep them for a lifetime. Let us see the top free camera and photo editing apps available for Android (via Google Play Store) and the iPhone (via Apple App Store) that can help you elevate your mobile photography game.

Top free photo apps for Android

Open Camera: It is a free, open-source camera app for Android devices with extensive features and customisation options. It comes with functionalities such as manual camera controls, various photo and video modes, and options for remote control. The app is rated 4.0 in the Play Store and has over 100 million downloads.

Candy Camera AI: It is a photography app known for its beauty filters, editing tools, and AI-powered features. The app is also known as AI Fortune & Beauty Cam, which is developed by Studio SJ. It is rated 4.2 in the Play Store and has over 100 million downloads.

Camera 360: This is another popular camera and photo editing app known for its wide array of filters, effects, and editing tools. It comes with various features such as skin smoothing, face shaping, and even magic sky effects. The app is rated 4.1 in the Play Store and has over 100 million downloads.

Camera FV-5 Lite: It is a free, professional-grade camera app for Android devices, designed to offer DSLR-like manual controls for photography. The app offers a DSLR-like viewfinder display, showing real-time exposure time, aperture, and bracketing settings. It is rated 3.7 in the Play Store and has over 10 million downloads.

Apps Ratings Downloads Open camera 4.0 100M+ Candy camera AI 4.2 100M+ Camera 360 4.1 100M+ Camera FV-5Lite 3.7 10M+ VSCO 4.0 100M+

Top free photo editing apps for Android

VSCO: It is a mobile and web app, which is primarily known as a photo and video editor, offering a range of tools and presets for creative editing. It is rated 4.0 in the Play Store and has over 100 million downloads.

Picsart: This app is a digital creation platform that offers a wide range of tools for photo and video editing, collage making, and graphic design. It is rated 4.2 in the Play Store and has over 1 billion downloads.