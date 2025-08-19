World Photography Day 2025: Top Camera And Photo Editing Apps For Android And iPhone

Hyderabad: A photograph is said to be worth a thousand words, as it can capture a place, an experience, an idea, or a moment in time. It can convey a feeling faster than anything and sometimes be more effective than words.
Photography is the art of capturing light with a camera using a digital sensor or film to create an image. Every year on August 19, World Photography Day is celebrated to commemorate the invention of the daguerreotype, a photographic process developed by Louis Daguerre in 1839. This process was officially announced by the French government as a gift to the world on August 19, 1839.
It is believed that Louis, upon the unveiling of the daguerreotype process in 1839, at a meeting of the French Academy of Sciences in Paris, famously said, “I have seized the light! I have arrested its flight!” This reflects the nature of his invention that allowed the capture and fixation of the image formed by light.
Thanks to modern technology, now everyone has a smartphone that comes with a camera. Using that, users can capture images and keep them for a lifetime. Let us see the top free camera and photo editing apps available for Android (via Google Play Store) and the iPhone (via Apple App Store) that can help you elevate your mobile photography game.
Top free photo apps for Android
Open Camera: It is a free, open-source camera app for Android devices with extensive features and customisation options. It comes with functionalities such as manual camera controls, various photo and video modes, and options for remote control. The app is rated 4.0 in the Play Store and has over 100 million downloads.
Candy Camera AI: It is a photography app known for its beauty filters, editing tools, and AI-powered features. The app is also known as AI Fortune & Beauty Cam, which is developed by Studio SJ. It is rated 4.2 in the Play Store and has over 100 million downloads.
Camera 360: This is another popular camera and photo editing app known for its wide array of filters, effects, and editing tools. It comes with various features such as skin smoothing, face shaping, and even magic sky effects. The app is rated 4.1 in the Play Store and has over 100 million downloads.
Camera FV-5 Lite: It is a free, professional-grade camera app for Android devices, designed to offer DSLR-like manual controls for photography. The app offers a DSLR-like viewfinder display, showing real-time exposure time, aperture, and bracketing settings. It is rated 3.7 in the Play Store and has over 10 million downloads.
|Apps
|Ratings
|Downloads
|Open camera
|4.0
|100M+
|Candy camera AI
|4.2
|100M+
|Camera 360
|4.1
|100M+
|Camera FV-5Lite
|3.7
|10M+
|VSCO
|4.0
|100M+
Top free photo editing apps for Android
VSCO: It is a mobile and web app, which is primarily known as a photo and video editor, offering a range of tools and presets for creative editing. It is rated 4.0 in the Play Store and has over 100 million downloads.
Picsart: This app is a digital creation platform that offers a wide range of tools for photo and video editing, collage making, and graphic design. It is rated 4.2 in the Play Store and has over 1 billion downloads.
Pixlr: It is a photo editing and graphic design platform that is available as a mobile app and on desktop. The app comes with a range of tools and features that include AI-powered editing capabilities. It is rated 4.5 in the Play Store and has over 100 million downloads.
Canva: Available in both app and website, is a free-to-use online design platform that makes graphic design accessible to beginner and experienced users. It is rated 4.5 in the Play Store and has over 500 million downloads.
Afterlight: It is a mobile photo editing app that has a wide array of filters, film-inspired effects, and precise editing tools. The app offers both basic and advanced features. It is rated 3.7 in the Play Store and has over 10 million downloads.
|Apps
|Ratings
|Downloads
|Picsart
|4.2
|1B+
|Pixlr
|4.5
|100M+
|VSCO
|4.0
|100M+
|Canva
|4.5
|500M+
|Afterlight
|3.7
|10M+
Top free camera apps for iPhone (iOS)
Camera+: It is a popular photo and editing app that offers a range of features, designed to improve the iPhone camera experience. The app includes manual controls, shooting modes, and editing tools. It is rated 4.5 in the Apple App Store.
Pro Camera by Moment: This is a manual camera app that offers full creative control and professional-level performance. It features exposure controls, precise focus, rich colours, and more. The app is rated 4.6 in the App Store.
ProCamera: It is a professional-grade camera app for iPhones that offers a suite of features designed to improve mobile photography and videography. The app provides manual controls, ProRAW support, advanced editing tools, and more. It comes with a 4.5 rating in the App Store.
Focos: This is a photography app available on iOS that specialises in creating DSLR-like bokeh and depth-of-field effects on iPhones and iPads. It enables users to reproduce a shallow depth of field and adjust focus after taking a picture. The app is rated 4.7 in the App Store.
Pro cam: It comes with multiple photo shoot modes, photo shutter release options, video frame rates, time-lapse frame rates, and much more. The app supports multiple languages. It has a 4.6 rating in the App Store.
|Apps
|Ratings
|Camera+
|4.5
|Pro camera by moment
|4.6
|Pro camera .proffesional camera
|4.7
|Focos
|4.7
|Pro cam
|4.6
Top free photo editing apps for iPhone (iOS)
Apps like VSCO, Afterlight, and Picsart also establish themselves among the best photo editing apps for iOS. Based on the user ratings, our pick of top free photo editing apps for iOS includes Adobe Photoshop and Adobe Lightroom.
Adobe Photoshop: It is a free mobile app that offers many core photo editing and graphic design features of the desktop version to mobile devices. The app allows users to edit images, create designs, and collaborate across devices. It has a 4.4 rating in the App Store.
Adobe Lightroom: This app is a powerful, cloud-based photo and video editing app that enables users to edit, organise, and share their photos directly on their mobile devices. It is rated 4.8 in the App Store.
|Apps
|Ratings
|Adobe photoshop
|4.4
|VSCO
|4.7
|Afterlight
|4.7
|Lightreoom
|4.8
|Picsart
|4.7