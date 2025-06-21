ETV Bharat / technology

World Hydrography Day 2025: Know The Importance, Theme, Purpose of This Day

Hydrography helps uncover underwater hazards like shipwrecks and rocks using sonars, lasers, and satellites—making ocean travel and research far safer.

World Hydrography Day 2025: Know The Importance, Theme, Purpose of This Day
Representational Picture (Image Credit: Getty Images)
author img

By ETV Bharat Tech Team

Published : June 21, 2025 at 1:40 PM IST

2 Min Read

Hyderabad: World Hydrography Day is observed annually on June 21 to acknowledge the importance of understanding the physical characteristics of water bodies, such as oceans, seas, and rivers. This day was officially established by the United Nations in 2005, commemorating the anniversary of the International Hydrographic Organisation (IHO)—originally founded in 1921 as the International Hydrographic Bureau. The IHO promotes global collaboration between countries on hydrographic issues, especially to ensure safe navigation and protect the marine environment.

What is Hydrography, and why is it celebrated?

Hydrography is the science of measuring and describing the physical features of water bodies, including oceans, seas, lakes, and rivers. It enables hydrographers to analyse the depth and identify navigational hazards found on the seafloor, such as rocks and shipwrecks. This information is primarily achieved through specialised ships and boats, which are equipped with echo sounders and sonars, as well as survey aircraft outfitted with lasers. Satellite observations occasionally provide additional insights. Hydrography also includes assessing the tide and the currents.

Theme and purpose of the day

This year’s theme is “Seabed Mapping: Enabling Ocean Action”. It mainly highlights the interrelation of IHO Strategic Plan Goal 3 and Goal 2. Goal 3 encourages active participation in international initiatives related to the knowledge and sustainable usage of the Ocean. Meanwhile, Goal 2 highlights the increasing usage of hydrographic data for the benefit of society.

The purpose of this year’s World Hydrography Day is to highlight the importance of seabed mapping to enable ocean action for safe navigation, marine resource management, and sustainable maritime development.

Activities involved in Hydrography

  1. Safety of navigation
  2. Tourism
  3. Protection and management of the marine environment
  4. Search and rescue
  5. Use of marine resources: minerals, oil & gas, renewable energy
  6. Maritime boundaries and policing
  7. Maritime trade
  8. Marine science
  9. Coastal zone management
  10. Marine spatial data infrastructure
  11. Fishing, aquaculture and mariculture
  12. Recreational boating
  13. Maritime defence and security
  14. Tsunami flood and inundation modelling

Importance of Hydrography for a country

Hydrography is essential for any country as it promotes safe and effective navigation in oceans, national maritime growth, and protection of lives and property at sea. It also assists in conserving the marine environment and supports the management and sustainable development of national maritime areas.

Also Read: From Concept To Cockpit: Electric & Hybrid Aircraft Steal The Paris Air Show 2025

Hyderabad: World Hydrography Day is observed annually on June 21 to acknowledge the importance of understanding the physical characteristics of water bodies, such as oceans, seas, and rivers. This day was officially established by the United Nations in 2005, commemorating the anniversary of the International Hydrographic Organisation (IHO)—originally founded in 1921 as the International Hydrographic Bureau. The IHO promotes global collaboration between countries on hydrographic issues, especially to ensure safe navigation and protect the marine environment.

What is Hydrography, and why is it celebrated?

Hydrography is the science of measuring and describing the physical features of water bodies, including oceans, seas, lakes, and rivers. It enables hydrographers to analyse the depth and identify navigational hazards found on the seafloor, such as rocks and shipwrecks. This information is primarily achieved through specialised ships and boats, which are equipped with echo sounders and sonars, as well as survey aircraft outfitted with lasers. Satellite observations occasionally provide additional insights. Hydrography also includes assessing the tide and the currents.

Theme and purpose of the day

This year’s theme is “Seabed Mapping: Enabling Ocean Action”. It mainly highlights the interrelation of IHO Strategic Plan Goal 3 and Goal 2. Goal 3 encourages active participation in international initiatives related to the knowledge and sustainable usage of the Ocean. Meanwhile, Goal 2 highlights the increasing usage of hydrographic data for the benefit of society.

The purpose of this year’s World Hydrography Day is to highlight the importance of seabed mapping to enable ocean action for safe navigation, marine resource management, and sustainable maritime development.

Activities involved in Hydrography

  1. Safety of navigation
  2. Tourism
  3. Protection and management of the marine environment
  4. Search and rescue
  5. Use of marine resources: minerals, oil & gas, renewable energy
  6. Maritime boundaries and policing
  7. Maritime trade
  8. Marine science
  9. Coastal zone management
  10. Marine spatial data infrastructure
  11. Fishing, aquaculture and mariculture
  12. Recreational boating
  13. Maritime defence and security
  14. Tsunami flood and inundation modelling

Importance of Hydrography for a country

Hydrography is essential for any country as it promotes safe and effective navigation in oceans, national maritime growth, and protection of lives and property at sea. It also assists in conserving the marine environment and supports the management and sustainable development of national maritime areas.

Also Read: From Concept To Cockpit: Electric & Hybrid Aircraft Steal The Paris Air Show 2025

For All Latest Updates

TAGGED:

WORLD HYDROGRAPHY DAYWHAT IS WORLD HYDROGRAPHY DAYWORLD HYDROGRAPHY DAY THEMEWORLD HYDROGRAPHY DAY PURPOSEWORLD HYDROGRAPHY DAY 2025

Quick Links / Policies

Featured

AI, AR, & Robots: How Cutting-Edge Tech Is Powering India's Bullet Train Project

Driverless Taxis On The Rise: Waymo Hits 10 Million Autonomous Rides Powered By AI

Jharkhand’s Green Saviour Mary Surin Who Quenches A Forest’s Thirst Creating 35 Patthar Dams

Galileo, The Dog Guardian Of MP's Veerangna Durgavati Tiger Reserve, Who Has Jailed 91 Poachers

ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2025 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.