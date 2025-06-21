ETV Bharat / technology

World Hydrography Day 2025: Know The Importance, Theme, Purpose of This Day

Hyderabad: World Hydrography Day is observed annually on June 21 to acknowledge the importance of understanding the physical characteristics of water bodies, such as oceans, seas, and rivers. This day was officially established by the United Nations in 2005, commemorating the anniversary of the International Hydrographic Organisation (IHO)—originally founded in 1921 as the International Hydrographic Bureau. The IHO promotes global collaboration between countries on hydrographic issues, especially to ensure safe navigation and protect the marine environment.

What is Hydrography, and why is it celebrated?

Hydrography is the science of measuring and describing the physical features of water bodies, including oceans, seas, lakes, and rivers. It enables hydrographers to analyse the depth and identify navigational hazards found on the seafloor, such as rocks and shipwrecks. This information is primarily achieved through specialised ships and boats, which are equipped with echo sounders and sonars, as well as survey aircraft outfitted with lasers. Satellite observations occasionally provide additional insights. Hydrography also includes assessing the tide and the currents.

Theme and purpose of the day

This year’s theme is “Seabed Mapping: Enabling Ocean Action”. It mainly highlights the interrelation of IHO Strategic Plan Goal 3 and Goal 2. Goal 3 encourages active participation in international initiatives related to the knowledge and sustainable usage of the Ocean. Meanwhile, Goal 2 highlights the increasing usage of hydrographic data for the benefit of society.