World Hydrography Day 2025: Know The Importance, Theme, Purpose of This Day

Hyderabad: World Hydrography Day is observed annually on June 21 to acknowledge the importance of understanding the physical characteristics of water bodies, such as oceans, seas, and rivers. This day was officially established by the United Nations in 2005, commemorating the anniversary of the International Hydrographic Organisation (IHO)—originally founded in 1921 as the International Hydrographic Bureau. The IHO promotes global collaboration between countries on hydrographic issues, especially to ensure safe navigation and protect the marine environment.
What is Hydrography, and why is it celebrated?
Hydrography is the science of measuring and describing the physical features of water bodies, including oceans, seas, lakes, and rivers. It enables hydrographers to analyse the depth and identify navigational hazards found on the seafloor, such as rocks and shipwrecks. This information is primarily achieved through specialised ships and boats, which are equipped with echo sounders and sonars, as well as survey aircraft outfitted with lasers. Satellite observations occasionally provide additional insights. Hydrography also includes assessing the tide and the currents.
Theme and purpose of the day
This year’s theme is “Seabed Mapping: Enabling Ocean Action”. It mainly highlights the interrelation of IHO Strategic Plan Goal 3 and Goal 2. Goal 3 encourages active participation in international initiatives related to the knowledge and sustainable usage of the Ocean. Meanwhile, Goal 2 highlights the increasing usage of hydrographic data for the benefit of society.
The purpose of this year’s World Hydrography Day is to highlight the importance of seabed mapping to enable ocean action for safe navigation, marine resource management, and sustainable maritime development.
Activities involved in Hydrography
- Safety of navigation
- Tourism
- Protection and management of the marine environment
- Search and rescue
- Use of marine resources: minerals, oil & gas, renewable energy
- Maritime boundaries and policing
- Maritime trade
- Marine science
- Coastal zone management
- Marine spatial data infrastructure
- Fishing, aquaculture and mariculture
- Recreational boating
- Maritime defence and security
- Tsunami flood and inundation modelling
Importance of Hydrography for a country
Hydrography is essential for any country as it promotes safe and effective navigation in oceans, national maritime growth, and protection of lives and property at sea. It also assists in conserving the marine environment and supports the management and sustainable development of national maritime areas.