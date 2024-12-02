World Computer Literacy Day: Promoting Computer Literacy

World Computer Literacy Day is observed every year on December 2 to promote computer literacy and make computer use accessible to all. The day was initiated by the National Institute of Information Technology (N.I.I.T.) to bridge the digital divide by focusing on educating women and children in computer literacy.
History: The National Institute of Information Technology (NIIT), an Indian multinational corporation founded in 1981 by Rajendra Singh Pawar and Vijay K. Thadani, first celebrated World Computer Literacy Day in 2001 to mark its 20th anniversary.
Significance: In the context of the digital world we live in, World Computer Literacy Day reminds us of the importance of computer literacy in modern society. Today, many people are deprived of computer literacy. This day should work to bridge these gaps in all sectors.
Women and youth from disadvantaged groups are mostly facing the digital divide. Computer literacy is crucial for participating in the digital economy, accessing information and improving their overall quality of life.
A recent study by the Centre for Economic and Social Studies (CES) found that on average only 12% of individuals above the age of 15 in India are computer literate or proficient in information and communication technologies (ICT). The day calls on individuals to help improve computer literacy skills for those who do not have the opportunity to acquire computer knowledge.
The day encourages the practical use of computer skills, be it for communication, education or entertainment. World Computer Literacy Day underscores the need for continued efforts to ensure that everyone, regardless of their socio-economic background, has the skills and opportunities to navigate the digital landscape effectively.
NIIT Group: NIIT Group, a leading digital talent development organization and a leading provider of managed training services, is engaged in building skilled human capital and enhancing workforce capabilities across the globe. Founded in 1981, it helps the emerging IT industry overcome its human resource challenges. With a footprint in over 30 countries, NIIT Group delivers learning interventions that generate superior results.
Important Computer Literacy Skills for Professional Success:
- Keyboarding
- Writing emails
- Understanding an operating system
- Navigating the internet
- Creating word processing documents.
- Building and managing spreadsheets
- Preparing presentation slides
- Creating and editing images
- Researching online
- Using databases
10 Facts About Computers:
- Charles Babbage invented the first computer between 1833 and 1871.
- Ada Lovelace, a mathematician and writer, invented the first computer algorithms.
- In 1947, the first keyboard was created. It replaced the punch cards.
- The first computer mouse was made out of wood by Douglas Engelbart and Bill English at the Stanford Research Institute in 1964.
- The first personal computer, called the Kenbak-1, was sold in 1971 for $750 (approximately Rs 62,000). It was designed by John Blankenbaker of Kenbak Corporation.
- Major computer companies like Microsoft, HP, and Apple: all started building their computers out of a garage.
- The Creeper program is believed to be the first computer virus. It was created in 1971 by Bob Thomas.
- The first computer in India was installed in 1955 at the Indian Statistical Institute in Kolkata.
- As per the Guinness World Records, the most expensive computer ever built was the SAGE (Semi-Automatic Ground Environment) system. It was built by US-based research institutes IBM with MIT for an estimated cost of $8 billion.
- As per India’s 78th National Sample Survey, over 40% of Indians in the age group of 15-29 years reported having the basic skill set of using computers.