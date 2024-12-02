ETV Bharat / technology

World Computer Literacy Day: Promoting Computer Literacy

World Computer Literacy Day is observed every year on December 2 to promote computer literacy and make computer use accessible to all. The day was initiated by the National Institute of Information Technology (N.I.I.T.) to bridge the digital divide by focusing on educating women and children in computer literacy.

History: The National Institute of Information Technology (NIIT), an Indian multinational corporation founded in 1981 by Rajendra Singh Pawar and Vijay K. Thadani, first celebrated World Computer Literacy Day in 2001 to mark its 20th anniversary.

Significance: In the context of the digital world we live in, World Computer Literacy Day reminds us of the importance of computer literacy in modern society. Today, many people are deprived of computer literacy. This day should work to bridge these gaps in all sectors.

Women and youth from disadvantaged groups are mostly facing the digital divide. Computer literacy is crucial for participating in the digital economy, accessing information and improving their overall quality of life.

A recent study by the Centre for Economic and Social Studies (CES) found that on average only 12% of individuals above the age of 15 in India are computer literate or proficient in information and communication technologies (ICT). The day calls on individuals to help improve computer literacy skills for those who do not have the opportunity to acquire computer knowledge.