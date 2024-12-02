World Computer Literacy Day: 10 Interesting Facts About Computers That Everyone Should Know

Hyderabad: World Computer Literacy Day is celebrated every year on December 2, with the noble aim of promoting computer literacy and making computer use accessible to everyone. Initiated by the National Institute of Information Technology (NIIT), this day is a reminder of the importance of computer literacy in our increasingly digital world.

It was first celebrated in 2001 to mark the 20th anniversary of NIIT's foundation in 1981. The day was created to bridge the digital divide by focusing on educating women and children in computer literacy. It also underscores the need for continued efforts to ensure everyone, regardless of their socio-economic background, has the skills and opportunities to navigate the digital landscape effectively.

Why It Matters

In today's digital era, computer literacy is essential. Yet, many people are still deprived of basic computer skills. This is especially true for women and youth from disadvantaged groups who face significant barriers to accessing digital technology.

A recent study by the Centre for Economic and Social Studies (CES) found that only 12 per cent of individuals above the age of 15 in India are proficient in information and communication technologies (ICT). This day serves as a call to action for individuals and organisations to help improve computer literacy skills for those who do not have the opportunity to acquire them.

Being computer literate involves mastering several key skills that are crucial for professional success, which include keyboarding, writing emails, understanding operating systems, internet navigation, word processing, spreadsheets, presentations, image editing, online research, and database usage.

10 Interesting Facts About Computers

Computers have a rich history filled with fascinating milestones. These machines have advanced through five generations, starting with bulky batch-operating systems (First) to smaller batch systems (Second), integrated circuits (Third), VLSI circuits (Fourth), and AI with parallel processing (Fifth). Following are 10 interesting facts about computers that everyone should know: