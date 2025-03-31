ETV Bharat / technology

World Backup Day 2025: Why Do You Need Data Resilience And Cybersecurity In This Digital Age

Hyderabad: Every year on March 31, the world celebrates World Backup Day. This day serves as an annual reminder of the importance of backing up your data and protecting it from theft and loss. Data is regarded as one of the most valuable and powerful assets in today's world for those whoever possess the power of information. This is the reason why World Backup Day plays a crucial role. It raises awareness among people about backing up their valuable data to prevent data loss.

World Backup Day: History

The World Backup Day commenced with a post shared on Reddit. In the post, a user wrote about losing their hard drive and wished someone had reminded them about the importance of backing up data. This day was started by Ismail Jadun, who began the campaign in 2011 to recognise the importance of trustworthy backups. Maxtor-- an American computer hard disk drive manufacturer -- initiated this annual celebration which now takes place every year on March 31. This day reminds everyone to make multiple copies of their digital treasures to lower the risk of losing them forever.

World Backup Day: Purpose

This day stands as a global reminder to backup one's data and digital assets to protect them from damage or loss. It also emphasises the importance of data preservation and security. World Backup Day is also a day for people to understand the value of data in everyone's life and the significance of regular backups. Moreover, people can take a pledge in 10 languages via WorldBackupDay.com and also view the importance of data backups through various social media channels.

World Backup Day: Causes of Data Loss

The major causes of data loss are human error, hardware failure, malware and other forms of cyber attacks. Another common reason why people lose data is the accidental deletion of files. Moreover, cyber threats, such as ransomware and server failure cause the most damage. Additionally, power or software failure, malicious deletion of data and natural disasters are also the causes of data loss.

Data loss leads to multiple problems which can destroy the entire business operations. It also harms the reputation of a company. The loss of data forces a company to face many legal actions by the government or customers.

World Backup Day: Importance of Data Backup