Who-Fi: New Technology Can Track People By How They Disrupt Wi-Fi Signals

Hyderabad: Who-Fi, a new experimental technology, uses Artificial Intelligence (AI) to recognise and track people without the need to feed any visual input. Detailed in a research paper, the technology can turn any ordinary Wi-Fi signal into a biometric scanner, which not only tracks the movement and active position of a person, but also identifies their unique biometric signature.
What is Who-Fi technology?
The Who-Fi technology, or Person Re-Identification, is a smart surveillance system that tracks the same person based on Wi-Fi signals present at the place. Instead of relying on surveillance cameras, used in the traditional Re-ID systems, the new technology uses regular 2.4GHz Wi-Fi signals to identify and track an individual.
How does it work?
The Who-Fi system uses a Wi-Fi signal and a transformer-based neural network (also known as a large language model or LLM) that analyses and understands Channel State Information (CSI). It is a signal sender and receiver setup that captures the distortion in Wi-Fi signals caused by an individual or an obstacle when they enter the place where this system is fixed. The distortions are caused by the following effects:
- Scattering: When an individual enters a room, the WI-Fi signals will hit the body and spread across in multiple directions, which will be captured by the receiver.
- Fading: Due to the presence of a person, Wi-Fi signals will have fluctuations in signal strength.
- Reflection: Wi-Fi signals bounce off the person’s body and reach the receiver via different paths.
- Diffraction: It is caused by the bending of signals around the edges of an individual’s body or an obstacle.
Your body can be fingerprinted and tracked using Wi-Fi signals | PCWorld | La Sapienza University of Rome 🇮🇹— Glen Gilmore (@GlenGilmore) July 25, 2025
Up to 95.5% accurate, the “WhoFi” system could beat conventional identification with cameras in many ways, as it isn’t affected by light conditions and can “see” through… pic.twitter.com/oRuJ1wleSZ
Every human being uses the same pattern to track and identify the unique pattern of any individual or an obstacle. According to the research paper, the Transformer-based model or the Who-Fi system achieves a 95.5 per cent accuracy in identifying and recognising people and objects. It is also mentioned that the accuracy of the system remains consistent, despite the individual changing clothes or wearing a backpack.
A single Who-Fi system is capable of tracking and identifying up to nine individuals simultaneously. Notably, it is in its experimental phase, and the real-world application and results are yet to be out.