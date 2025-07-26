ETV Bharat / technology

Who-Fi: New Technology Can Track People By How They Disrupt Wi-Fi Signals

Who-Fi, an advanced experimental technology, allows tracing and identifying a person or an object, along with their unique characteristics.

Who-Fi: An AI-Powered Wi-Fi Technology To Identify and Track Individuals Without Cameras
Representional Image (Image Credit: Getty Images)
author img

By ETV Bharat Tech Team

Published : July 26, 2025 at 6:14 PM IST

2 Min Read

Hyderabad: Who-Fi, a new experimental technology, uses Artificial Intelligence (AI) to recognise and track people without the need to feed any visual input. Detailed in a research paper, the technology can turn any ordinary Wi-Fi signal into a biometric scanner, which not only tracks the movement and active position of a person, but also identifies their unique biometric signature.

What is Who-Fi technology?

The Who-Fi technology, or Person Re-Identification, is a smart surveillance system that tracks the same person based on Wi-Fi signals present at the place. Instead of relying on surveillance cameras, used in the traditional Re-ID systems, the new technology uses regular 2.4GHz Wi-Fi signals to identify and track an individual.

How does it work?

The Who-Fi system uses a Wi-Fi signal and a transformer-based neural network (also known as a large language model or LLM) that analyses and understands Channel State Information (CSI). It is a signal sender and receiver setup that captures the distortion in Wi-Fi signals caused by an individual or an obstacle when they enter the place where this system is fixed. The distortions are caused by the following effects:

  • Scattering: When an individual enters a room, the WI-Fi signals will hit the body and spread across in multiple directions, which will be captured by the receiver.
  • Fading: Due to the presence of a person, Wi-Fi signals will have fluctuations in signal strength.
  • Reflection: Wi-Fi signals bounce off the person’s body and reach the receiver via different paths.
  • Diffraction: It is caused by the bending of signals around the edges of an individual’s body or an obstacle.

Every human being uses the same pattern to track and identify the unique pattern of any individual or an obstacle. According to the research paper, the Transformer-based model or the Who-Fi system achieves a 95.5 per cent accuracy in identifying and recognising people and objects. It is also mentioned that the accuracy of the system remains consistent, despite the individual changing clothes or wearing a backpack.

A single Who-Fi system is capable of tracking and identifying up to nine individuals simultaneously. Notably, it is in its experimental phase, and the real-world application and results are yet to be out.

Also Read: Your Personal Conversation With ChatGPT Is Not Private, Reveals OpenAI CEO Sam Altman

Hyderabad: Who-Fi, a new experimental technology, uses Artificial Intelligence (AI) to recognise and track people without the need to feed any visual input. Detailed in a research paper, the technology can turn any ordinary Wi-Fi signal into a biometric scanner, which not only tracks the movement and active position of a person, but also identifies their unique biometric signature.

What is Who-Fi technology?

The Who-Fi technology, or Person Re-Identification, is a smart surveillance system that tracks the same person based on Wi-Fi signals present at the place. Instead of relying on surveillance cameras, used in the traditional Re-ID systems, the new technology uses regular 2.4GHz Wi-Fi signals to identify and track an individual.

How does it work?

The Who-Fi system uses a Wi-Fi signal and a transformer-based neural network (also known as a large language model or LLM) that analyses and understands Channel State Information (CSI). It is a signal sender and receiver setup that captures the distortion in Wi-Fi signals caused by an individual or an obstacle when they enter the place where this system is fixed. The distortions are caused by the following effects:

  • Scattering: When an individual enters a room, the WI-Fi signals will hit the body and spread across in multiple directions, which will be captured by the receiver.
  • Fading: Due to the presence of a person, Wi-Fi signals will have fluctuations in signal strength.
  • Reflection: Wi-Fi signals bounce off the person’s body and reach the receiver via different paths.
  • Diffraction: It is caused by the bending of signals around the edges of an individual’s body or an obstacle.

Every human being uses the same pattern to track and identify the unique pattern of any individual or an obstacle. According to the research paper, the Transformer-based model or the Who-Fi system achieves a 95.5 per cent accuracy in identifying and recognising people and objects. It is also mentioned that the accuracy of the system remains consistent, despite the individual changing clothes or wearing a backpack.

A single Who-Fi system is capable of tracking and identifying up to nine individuals simultaneously. Notably, it is in its experimental phase, and the real-world application and results are yet to be out.

Also Read: Your Personal Conversation With ChatGPT Is Not Private, Reveals OpenAI CEO Sam Altman

For All Latest Updates

TAGGED:

WHOFI TECHNOLOGYAI BIOMETRIC TRACKINGPERSON RE IDENTIFICATIONAIWHO FI

Quick Links / Policies

Featured

Kashmiri Carpets Face Counterfeit Challenge Amid Global Conflicts

Meet Manjulata Of Mayurbhanj, The Woman Who Took Digital India To Tribal Doorsteps In Odisha

Signs And Symptoms Your Body Gives When You Are Not Eating Enough Protein

Chandigarh's Janvi Jindal Becomes Youngest Indian Girl To Hold 5 Guinness Skating Titles

ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2025 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.