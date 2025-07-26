Who-Fi: New Technology Can Track People By How They Disrupt Wi-Fi Signals

Hyderabad: Who-Fi, a new experimental technology, uses Artificial Intelligence (AI) to recognise and track people without the need to feed any visual input. Detailed in a research paper, the technology can turn any ordinary Wi-Fi signal into a biometric scanner, which not only tracks the movement and active position of a person, but also identifies their unique biometric signature.

What is Who-Fi technology?

The Who-Fi technology, or Person Re-Identification, is a smart surveillance system that tracks the same person based on Wi-Fi signals present at the place. Instead of relying on surveillance cameras, used in the traditional Re-ID systems, the new technology uses regular 2.4GHz Wi-Fi signals to identify and track an individual.

How does it work?

The Who-Fi system uses a Wi-Fi signal and a transformer-based neural network (also known as a large language model or LLM) that analyses and understands Channel State Information (CSI). It is a signal sender and receiver setup that captures the distortion in Wi-Fi signals caused by an individual or an obstacle when they enter the place where this system is fixed. The distortions are caused by the following effects:

Scattering: When an individual enters a room, the WI-Fi signals will hit the body and spread across in multiple directions, which will be captured by the receiver.

When an individual enters a room, the WI-Fi signals will hit the body and spread across in multiple directions, which will be captured by the receiver. Fading: Due to the presence of a person, Wi-Fi signals will have fluctuations in signal strength.

Due to the presence of a person, Wi-Fi signals will have fluctuations in signal strength. Reflection: Wi-Fi signals bounce off the person’s body and reach the receiver via different paths.

Wi-Fi signals bounce off the person’s body and reach the receiver via different paths. Diffraction: It is caused by the bending of signals around the edges of an individual’s body or an obstacle.

Every human being uses the same pattern to track and identify the unique pattern of any individual or an obstacle. According to the research paper, the Transformer-based model or the Who-Fi system achieves a 95.5 per cent accuracy in identifying and recognising people and objects. It is also mentioned that the accuracy of the system remains consistent, despite the individual changing clothes or wearing a backpack.

A single Who-Fi system is capable of tracking and identifying up to nine individuals simultaneously. Notably, it is in its experimental phase, and the real-world application and results are yet to be out.