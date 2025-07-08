International Space Station Carrying Indian Astronaut Shubhanshu Shukla To Fly Over India: When And Where To Watch

Hyderabad: In the next few days, the International Space Station (ISS), which carries Indian astronaut Shubhanshu Shukla, who is part of the ongoing Axiom-4 space mission, will fly over India repeatedly. Shukla, who is only the second Indian astronaut and the first Indian at the ISS, has surpassed the record of veteran Indian astronaut Rakesh Sharma for the longest stay in space.

Notably, Sharma had spent 7 days, 21 hours, and 40 minutes in space as part of the Soviet Interkosmos programme in 1984. Meanwhile, Shukla is currently on a 14-day space mission to the ISS, as part of the ISRO-NASA joint project. The space station flies at a speed of 28,000 kmph above the Earth, completing one orbit in just 90 minutes.

In a span of 24 hours, the space station completes 16 revolutions around the planet, giving people on Earth countless chances to witness the orbiting laboratory. The space station appears similar to an aeroplane or a very bright star moving across the night sky.

How to see ISS from India?

To see the ISS from India, you can download NASA’s Spot the Station and ISS Detector apps to spot the ISS’ current location and also allows you to set a reminder or alarm for the next sighting time. Both apps are available for both Android and iOS devices. The former app will tell you when the ISS can be seen next from your location, while the latter app shows you where the ISS is at the moment.

When will ISS be next seen in India?

As per NASA’s Spot the Station app, the ISS will be visible from India at 7:59 PM and 9:38 PM on July 8, 2025, which is the current day. The space station was visible at 4:50 AM today. On July 9, the ISS will be visible at 4:10 AM and then at 8:48 PM.

On July 10, the ISS will be visible three times: 3:22 AM, 4:58 PM, and 9:59 PM. On July 11, the space station will be seen at 2:34 AM and 4:09 AM. On July 12, the ISS will be visible at 7:59 PM.