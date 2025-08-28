WhatsApp Adds 'Writing Help' Feature, Lets Users Fix Grammar, Change Tone, And More: How To Access

Hyderabad: Meta-owned WhatsApp has announced the launch of a new AI feature named Writing Help. The tool allows users to edit, rewrite, or change the tone of their conversations. It means that it cannot only fix the grammar of the messages but also tailor them to specific use cases.

The new AI-powered feature is powered by Private Processing, which helps to keep messages completely private. This means that neither Meta nor WhatsApp can access the personal messages of the users, keeping them secure and private.

Currently, the Writing Help is rolling out only for the English language and will be made available in the United States and several other countries. WhatsApp plans to include more languages in this AI tool and also expand it to more countries later this year.

Writing Help Feature

According to a blog post shared by WhatsApp, the Writing Help feature enables users to set the tone of their language suitable relating to the context of the message. This feature has options to make a message sound more professional, funny, supportive, or just rephrase the whole text message for more clarity.

Is the Writing Help feature actually safe?

WhatsApp mentions that the Writing Help Feature is safe to use as it is built on Meta’s Private Processing technology. It enables users to make use of Meta AI and generate a response without the interference of Meta or WhatsApp in those messages. The California-based tech giant mentions that a confidential computing framework is used to secure user data without Meta or any other third party accessing it.

It is to be noted that Private Processing features such as Writing Help and Message Summaries are optional and are disabled by default.

How to access the Writing Help feature?

Step 1: Open WhatsApp.

Step 2: Go to the chat you want to text and type the message.

Step 3: Now tap on the “emoji” icon placed on the left side of the text box, where you typed your message.

Step 4: Select the “pencil” icon between the emoji tab and GIF tab.

After this, the Meta AI will provide suggestions for the typed message. Users can set the tone of their message to “Professional”, “Funny”, or “Supportive”. If they want, they can straightaway “Rephrase” the whole message.