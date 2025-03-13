WhatsApp Will Soon Let You Keep Camera Off While Picking Up Video Calls, Will Help Combat VC Scams

Hyderabad: WhatsApp might soon roll out new functionality for Android users, which could potentially save them from video call scams and sextortion attempts. The messaging app will now users to pick up video calls without turning on the selfie camera. Currently, users don't have the option to keep the selfie camera off while picking up video calls, even from unknown numbers.

As soon as you pick up the call, WhatsApp automatically opens the front camera. It might not be a big issue for many people, but there are times when you do not want to turn on your camera. So, at those times, this functionality would be useful. Currently, this feature is in the Android beta version.

Turn Off the Camera Before the Video Call on WhatsApp

First spotted by Android Authority on the WhatsApp beta for Android version 2.25.7.3, users may soon see a new “Turn off your video” button when they get a video call. The feature is not public and could only be activated by tinkering with the beta version of the app. The publication has mentioned that an option prompted as 'Turn off your video' is visible when the receiver gets a video call. This option allows them to turn off their video before picking up the call. Notably, this indicates that the video call will reportedly be received in voice-only mode.

Additionally, the report also suggests that a user can turn on their camera midway through the call by using the 'Turn on your camera' prompt.

Currently, the stable version of WhatsApp does not offer this feature, but users can still turn off their video feed during a video call. Notably, this can only be done after picking up the call.

Previous reports also suggest that WhatsApp is developing several new features for Android users. One report suggests UPI Lite functionality for the app, which will simplify the payment process, allowing users to carry out transactions without the need to enter a PIN. Moreover, WhatsApp may soon roll out a new interface for Meta AI, which will be a conversational AI chatbot. The feature is said to offer an automatic voice mode along with prompt suggestions for users to get started.