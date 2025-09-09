ETV Bharat / technology

WhatsApp Web Faces Persistent Scrolling Issue: Try This Simple And Temporary Fix

Hyderabad: Following an outage on Monday, September 8, 2025, WhatsApp is again facing a problem, this time for users on the web. The Meta-owned platform is experiencing scrolling issues, restricting the selection of chat from the list.

Users took to social media to report the problem, which appears to be widespread geographically. The exact extent of the issue couldn't be probed as Downdetector doesn't register the problem, considering it is not an outage and could be a bug.

Some of the users at ETV Bharat also faced the problem, and we could get rid of it by refreshing the page. Although it fixes the problem, it is only temporary. The scrolling issue reappears after some time or after switching to a different tab, thus requiring a refresh again.

Meta has not yet issued any statement regarding the WhatsApp Web scrolling issue. However, the company is expected to fix the problem soon.