WhatsApp Web Faces Persistent Scrolling Issue: Try This Simple And Temporary Fix
WhatsApp Web is experiencing a recurring scrolling issue affecting chat selection. Refreshing the page helps fix the problem, but only temporarily.
Published : September 9, 2025 at 5:28 PM IST
Hyderabad: Following an outage on Monday, September 8, 2025, WhatsApp is again facing a problem, this time for users on the web. The Meta-owned platform is experiencing scrolling issues, restricting the selection of chat from the list.
Users took to social media to report the problem, which appears to be widespread geographically. The exact extent of the issue couldn't be probed as Downdetector doesn't register the problem, considering it is not an outage and could be a bug.
Some of the users at ETV Bharat also faced the problem, and we could get rid of it by refreshing the page. Although it fixes the problem, it is only temporary. The scrolling issue reappears after some time or after switching to a different tab, thus requiring a refresh again.
Meta has not yet issued any statement regarding the WhatsApp Web scrolling issue. However, the company is expected to fix the problem soon.
scroll not scrolling on whatsapp web#scroll #whatsappweb— xlsm (@deepsan1810) September 9, 2025
WhatsApp Web users globally reporting inability to scroll through chats or messages.— Zenith (@belimitless1010) September 9, 2025
The bug is linked to opening the emoji/sticker window, with a simple refresh often fixing it.
@WhatsApp hey i can not scroll on whatsapp web since yesterday which i am sure this happens to other users as well. please fix this asap. this really troubling 🙄🙄🙄🙄🙄— smithygold (@smithygold) September 9, 2025
Is it just me or is WhatsApp Web’s scrolling issue testing everyone’s patience today?#whatsappweb— Srishti Gusain (@_srishti_gusain) September 9, 2025
I can't scroll Whatsapp web. @WhatsApp what is wrong??— Cro-cro-tch🇦🇪 (@iamabadboy07) September 9, 2025
#whatsapp #whatsappweb
Scroll not working in @WhatsApp web anyone else facing the same issue, not only whatsapp web is slow compared to other chat platforms it also doesnt load images quickly and store information on its platform just keeps filling my mobile.— Neeshu (@neeshu) September 9, 2025
In a separate development, WhatsApp patched a security vulnerability which allowed sophisticated attacks against "specific targeted users" on Apple devices. Meta revealed that the vulnerability, combined with a bug in iOS and iPadOS, allowed hackers to exploit and steal information from iPhones and iPads.
WhatsApp confirmed that fewer than 200 users were targeted, and that the company had already notified affected users. Meta asked all the users to update their app to the latest version to stay safe from bad actors.
According to Amnesty's Security Lab researcher Donncha Ó Cearbhaill, the malicious campaign lasted about 90 days. However, it is not clear which hacker group or spyware was behind the attacks. Apple also acknowledged the vulnerability in iOS and iPadOS, issuing patches to fix the flaws.