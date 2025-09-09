ETV Bharat / technology

WhatsApp Web Faces Persistent Scrolling Issue: Try This Simple And Temporary Fix

WhatsApp Web is experiencing a recurring scrolling issue affecting chat selection. Refreshing the page helps fix the problem, but only temporarily.

WhatsApp Web scrolling issue appears to be a worldwide problem
WhatsApp Web scrolling issue appears to be a worldwide problem (image Credits: Meta)
By ETV Bharat Tech Team

Published : September 9, 2025 at 5:28 PM IST

Hyderabad: Following an outage on Monday, September 8, 2025, WhatsApp is again facing a problem, this time for users on the web. The Meta-owned platform is experiencing scrolling issues, restricting the selection of chat from the list.

Users took to social media to report the problem, which appears to be widespread geographically. The exact extent of the issue couldn't be probed as Downdetector doesn't register the problem, considering it is not an outage and could be a bug.

Some of the users at ETV Bharat also faced the problem, and we could get rid of it by refreshing the page. Although it fixes the problem, it is only temporary. The scrolling issue reappears after some time or after switching to a different tab, thus requiring a refresh again.

Meta has not yet issued any statement regarding the WhatsApp Web scrolling issue. However, the company is expected to fix the problem soon.

In a separate development, WhatsApp patched a security vulnerability which allowed sophisticated attacks against "specific targeted users" on Apple devices. Meta revealed that the vulnerability, combined with a bug in iOS and iPadOS, allowed hackers to exploit and steal information from iPhones and iPads.

WhatsApp confirmed that fewer than 200 users were targeted, and that the company had already notified affected users. Meta asked all the users to update their app to the latest version to stay safe from bad actors.

According to Amnesty's Security Lab researcher Donncha Ó Cearbhaill, the malicious campaign lasted about 90 days. However, it is not clear which hacker group or spyware was behind the attacks. Apple also acknowledged the vulnerability in iOS and iPadOS, issuing patches to fix the flaws.

