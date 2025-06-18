WhatsApp Users Can Now Generate AI Images Using ChatGPT: Here's How

Hyderabad: OpenAI, the San Francisco-based AI research company, has extended its AI image generation capabilities to the world’s popular instant messaging platform, WhatsApp. This feature was previously accessible only via the ChatGPT mobile and web apps, but has been rolled out to WhatsApp users. With the introduction of this feature, users can now amplify their creativity. It is free for use and has been introduced in regions where ChatGPT is available on WhatsApp.
The new feature will allow WhatsApp users to create or edit images using ChatGPT, eliminating the need to go to the chatbot's official mobile or web app. Free users are allowed to generate one image at a time, and they need to wait for about 24 hours to create another image. We tried using the new feature, and it showed the result within a minute.
ChatGPT Image Generator on WhatsApp: How to use it?
Here are the steps to use ChatGPT’s image generator on WhatsApp:
Step 1: Save +1 (800) 242-8478 on your smartphone to chat with OpenAI's chatbot.
Step 2: Once the number is saved, open WhatsApp.
Step 3: In the Chats section, search for ChatGPT.
Step 4: Once it is shown, tap to open the chatbox.
Step 5: Now, begin the conversation with the chatbot by saying, “Hi”.
Step 6: Now, you can either ask it to generate an image as per your description or upload an image to restyle it the way you want.
Step 7: The chatbot will prompt the user to wait, following which the image will be generated and sent within the chat.
Don't forget to link your ChatGPT account to 1-800-ChatGPT in WhatsApp to get more image generations.— OpenAI (@OpenAI) June 16, 2025
OpenAI had introduced ChatGPT on WhatsApp in December last year. The company fixed landline phones so users could talk to the chatbot for up to 15 minutes a month. The San Francisco-based AI research company mentioned that those who talked to the chatbot over the phone did not require an additional subscription or even an account.