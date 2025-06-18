ETV Bharat / technology

WhatsApp Users Can Now Generate AI Images Using ChatGPT: Here's How

Hyderabad: OpenAI, the San Francisco-based AI research company, has extended its AI image generation capabilities to the world’s popular instant messaging platform, WhatsApp. This feature was previously accessible only via the ChatGPT mobile and web apps, but has been rolled out to WhatsApp users. With the introduction of this feature, users can now amplify their creativity. It is free for use and has been introduced in regions where ChatGPT is available on WhatsApp.

The new feature will allow WhatsApp users to create or edit images using ChatGPT, eliminating the need to go to the chatbot's official mobile or web app. Free users are allowed to generate one image at a time, and they need to wait for about 24 hours to create another image. We tried using the new feature, and it showed the result within a minute.

ChatGPT Image Generator on WhatsApp: How to use it?

Here are the steps to use ChatGPT’s image generator on WhatsApp:

Step 1: Save +1 (800) 242-8478 on your smartphone to chat with OpenAI's chatbot.

Step 2: Once the number is saved, open WhatsApp.