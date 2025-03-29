ETV Bharat / technology

WhatsApp Users Can Now Add Music To Their Status Updates: Step-By-Step Guide To Add Music

Hyderabad: Meta-owned WhatsApp has launched a new feature which allows users to add soundtracks to their profile updates. The update is similar to Instagram's feature where users can add a music clip to their photos and videos uploaded to Stories for 24 hours.

Notably, text status updates on WhatsApp do not support this feature. A photo status can contain a soundtrack of up to 15 seconds, and a video status can support up to 60 seconds of music.

In a press release, the company mentioned that through WhatsApp Status, people share their memories and life's moments with their family and friends. The addition of perfect music clips to their status allows them to express and personalise these moments clearly. The update has been launched globally and will continue to expand over the coming weeks.

Even though the new WhatsApp feature is similar to other Meta platforms, there is a key difference here. The music shared on Status is end-to-end encrypted, meaning that only your friends can see the songs. Notably, WhatsApp itself cannot view the songs which the users have shared.

How to Add Music to your WhatsApp Status

To add music to your WhatsApp status, follow the below-mentioned steps:

Step 1: Open the WhatsApp app.