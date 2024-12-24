ETV Bharat / technology

WhatsApp To Stop Working On Old Android Smartphones From January 1, 2025: Check List

Hyderabad: Meta-owned WhatsApp will reportedly no longer support Android devices that run on KitKat or older versions. The decision appears to have been taken to maintain the app's compatibility with new technologies while keeping it safe and functional for users.

The KitKat version of the Android was released in 2013, and it cannot support the latest security features that WhatsApp updates require. The termination of the support will affect older devices from companies like Samsung, LG, Sony, and more. It is advised that users should upgrade their devices to newer versions of Android or purchase a new smartphone to continue using the latest version of WhatsApp.

List of Smartphones That Won't Support WhatsApp

As per a report from the HDBlog, WhatsApp will not work on smartphones that run on Android's KitKat version or older, which include the below-mentioned devices: