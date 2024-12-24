WhatsApp To Stop Working On Old Android Smartphones From January 1, 2025: Check List

Hyderabad: Meta-owned WhatsApp will reportedly no longer support Android devices that run on KitKat or older versions. The decision appears to have been taken to maintain the app's compatibility with new technologies while keeping it safe and functional for users.
The KitKat version of the Android was released in 2013, and it cannot support the latest security features that WhatsApp updates require. The termination of the support will affect older devices from companies like Samsung, LG, Sony, and more. It is advised that users should upgrade their devices to newer versions of Android or purchase a new smartphone to continue using the latest version of WhatsApp.
List of Smartphones That Won't Support WhatsApp
As per a report from the HDBlog, WhatsApp will not work on smartphones that run on Android's KitKat version or older, which include the below-mentioned devices:
- Samsung: Galaxy S3, Galaxy Note 2, Galaxy Ace 3, Galaxy S4 Mini
- Motorola: Moto G (1st Gen), Razr HD, Moto E 2014
- HTC: One X, One X+, Desire 500, Desire 601
- LG: Optimus G, Nexus 4, G2 Mini, L90
- Sony: Xperia Z, Xperia SP, Xperia T, Xperia V
This will not be the first time Meta has discontinued support for WhatsApp on devices that run older versions of Android. The company regularly withdraws support for older Android and iOS devices due to compatibility issues with the latest versions of the messaging app.
iPhones That Will Lose WhatsApp Support in 2025
Earlier, WhatsApp announced that it will stop the support for older iOS versions from 2025. Currently, WhatsApp supports iPhones running iOS 12 and above. However, from May 5, 2025, it will stop working on iPhones running iOS 15 or older versions.