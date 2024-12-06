ETV Bharat / technology

WhatsApp Rolls Out 'Typing Indicators' Feature To Make Group Chat More Engaging

Meta-owned Whatsapp has rolled out 'typing indicators' for group chats, offering users a more immersive conversation experience.

WhatsApp Rolls Out 'Typing Indicators' Feature To Make Group Chat More Engaging
The new typing indicator is already live (WhatsApp)
author img

By ETV Bharat Tech Team

Published : 1 hours ago

Hyderabad: Whatsapp on Thursday announced the rollout of a new feature for its mobile app that would make group chats more engaging. The latest feature will now actively display typing indicators in chats when users are engaged in active conversations, applicable for both individual and group chats.

Typing Indicators In WhatsApp

The new Typing Indicator feature in WhatsApp shows 'three dots' at the bottom of the chat screen in both individual and group chats. The profile picture of the users engaged in typing is generated in group chats. The update is available for both Android and iOS devices.

Notably, WhatsApp earlier showcased typing indicators for individual chat, but they used to appear in the top banner. The new feature not only adds active typing indicators for group chats but also offers a makeover for typing indicators of individual conversations.

Voice Message Transcripts

Last month Whatsapp announced the voice message transcripts feature, allowing users to read the transcription of the voice messages they receive. The feature is useful when the user is in a loud place, on the move, or in a situation when one cannot stop and listen. The Voice Note Transcription feature currently supports a few select languages, which include English, Portuguese, Spanish, and Russian. The messaging app plans to add support for more languages soon.

Steps to Activate Voice Message Transcripts

By default, this feature is turned off, if a user wants to turn on this feature, they can follow the below-mentioned steps:

1. Open Whatsapp.

2. Go to Settings.

3. Tap on Chats and go to the 'Voice Message Transcripts' option to turn it on.

4. Now select the transcription language.

Hyderabad: Whatsapp on Thursday announced the rollout of a new feature for its mobile app that would make group chats more engaging. The latest feature will now actively display typing indicators in chats when users are engaged in active conversations, applicable for both individual and group chats.

Typing Indicators In WhatsApp

The new Typing Indicator feature in WhatsApp shows 'three dots' at the bottom of the chat screen in both individual and group chats. The profile picture of the users engaged in typing is generated in group chats. The update is available for both Android and iOS devices.

Notably, WhatsApp earlier showcased typing indicators for individual chat, but they used to appear in the top banner. The new feature not only adds active typing indicators for group chats but also offers a makeover for typing indicators of individual conversations.

Voice Message Transcripts

Last month Whatsapp announced the voice message transcripts feature, allowing users to read the transcription of the voice messages they receive. The feature is useful when the user is in a loud place, on the move, or in a situation when one cannot stop and listen. The Voice Note Transcription feature currently supports a few select languages, which include English, Portuguese, Spanish, and Russian. The messaging app plans to add support for more languages soon.

Steps to Activate Voice Message Transcripts

By default, this feature is turned off, if a user wants to turn on this feature, they can follow the below-mentioned steps:

1. Open Whatsapp.

2. Go to Settings.

3. Tap on Chats and go to the 'Voice Message Transcripts' option to turn it on.

4. Now select the transcription language.

For All Latest Updates

TAGGED:

TYPING INDICATORSVOICE MESSAGE TRANSCRIPTNEW FEATUREWHATSAPP

Quick Links / Policies

Get Us On

ETV Bharat IOS AppETV Bharat Google App

Please write to us, for media partnership and Ad-sales inquiries. Email: adops@etvbharat.com

Featured

Koraput's Grain Guardian Raimati Gheuria Honoured With Doctorate By Prez Murmu

From Marginalized To Empowered, The Durua Kids No More Remain Children Of A Lesser God

Centenarian Murder Convict Returns Home After 36 Yrs, Family Plans B'Day Celebrations On Boxing Day

Exclusive: Indian Pacers Can Move Or Reverse With Any Ball In All Conditions, Says Karsan Ghavri

ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2024 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.