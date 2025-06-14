WhatsApp To Soon Summarise Unread Messages Using Meta AI, Beta Version Rolled Out: Here’s How It Works

ETV Bharat / technology

The instant messaging platform, WhatsApp, has rolled out a new beta feature. The functionality will allow the user to get a summary of unread messages.

The beta verison of the new functionality is available for download in Google Play Store.
By ETV Bharat Tech Team

Published : June 14, 2025 at 12:11 PM IST

Hyderabad: Meta-owned WhatsApp has started testing a new feature that allows users to quickly catch up on unread messages by providing a summary of chats via Meta AI, according to a new report from WABetaInfo, a website that tracks new and upcoming WhatsApp features. Currently, this new feature is available in the beta version, Android 2.25.18.18, which can be downloaded from the Google Play Store. According to WABetaInfo, the message summaries generated by AI are designed with privacy in mind, meaning that all the messages remain private and protected in both individual and group chats.

Meta AI summarises unread messages

Select beta testers can access this functionality by enabling Private Processing in WhatsApp settings to receive AI-powered message summaries. Once this feature is enabled, users will see a dedicated button appear when they receive a certain number of new messages in their conversations.

When the dedicated button is tapped, WhatsApp sends a request to the Private Processing system, which returns a summarised version of unread messages without storing any data.

Similar to Apple’s Private Cloud Compute, Private Processing ensures that private data is processed without being sent to WhatsApp or Meta servers. Moreover, developers state that no one, including Meta, can read or access the processed data, and user requests remain anonymous and cannot be linked back to their identity.

The new AI summarised messages functionality is entirely optional, so users who are uncomfortable sharing their data can opt out. Apart from this, another AI-powered feature is in development: Writing Help. As the name suggests, this feature allows users to rewrite or rephrase their messages by changing their tone and other elements to enhance the clarity of the message.

Recently, WhatsApp enhanced its Status section by allowing users to add stickers, music, and more to their photo or video statuses. This functionality is borrowed from Instagram’s ‘Stories’.

