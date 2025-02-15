WhatsApp Rolls Out New Update To Cutomise Your Chatbox: Step-By-Step Guide

Hyderabad: Meta-owned WhatsApp on Thursday, introduced chat themes and new wallpapers for chat box customisation. The newly introduced chat theme update includes an option to customise chat bubbles as well. Users can now choose from pre-set themes and wallpapers to personalise their WhatsApp chats as per their taste to make them completely different and unique.

Notably, WhatsApp has added 30 new wallpapers in this update. You can still set your clicked images as wallpaper, as before. In addition to your chat box, you can also change the theme of WhatsApp Channels.

WhatsApp Chat Theme and New Wallpapers: How To Change

The below-mentioned steps will help you change the chat theme on WhatsApp.

How to Apply Default Chat Themes

Step 1: Open WhatsApp.

Step 2: Tap on the three dots placed at the top-right corner of the chat feed.

Step 3: Select 'Settings'.

Step 4: Now tap on 'Chats'.

Step 5: Tap on 'Default Chat Theme'.

How to Customise Individual Chats

If you are an Android user follow the steps mentioned below.

Step 1: Open WhatsApp.

Step 2: Tap on the three dots placed in the top-right corner of the chat feed.

Step 3: Now click on the new option 'Chat Theme'.

If you are an iOS user follow the below-mentioned steps.

Step 1: Open WhatsApp.

Step 2: Tap on 'Chat Name' available on the top screen.

Step 3: Now tap on 'Wallpaper' and select the new chat theme.

WhatsApp has rolled out the new update globally. So, if you have not yet updated your WhatsApp, go to Google Play Store or App Store to avail of this update. If the update is not reflected on your device's Play Store or App Store just wait for some time and then update your WhatsApp.

Previously, WhatsApp had introduced new features that included new camera effects, a selfie stickers feature, and a quicker reactions feature. The new camera effects feature introduced new filters, backgrounds, and effects for video calls. In the selfie stickers feature you can quickly transform your selfies into a sticker. WhatsApp also lets you share your sticker pack with your friends, and quickly react to the messages received by 'double tapping' on it.

