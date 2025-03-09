WhatsApp Rolls Out Beta AI-Generated Group Icons, Meta AI Widget Features: All Details Here

Hyderabad: WhatsApp has introduced two new beta features for Android. The Android 2.25.6.14 beta version introduces a widget that enables a user to access the Meta AI chatbot easily without the need to open the app.

Simultaneously, the Android 2.25.6.10 beta version includes a new AI-generated group icon feature, which is available to a few beta testers. Users will be able to create and set group photos using Meta AI via prompts. Eventually, both these features are expected to be made available to all users on WhatsApp for Android and iOS.

AI-Generated WhatsApp Group Icon

Some Android beta testers for WhatsApp who have updated to the latest beta version of Android 2.25.6.10 can see a new feature that allows them to create images using Meta AI. Once you tap on any existing group icon, a pencil-shaped or edit icon present in the top right corner will have a fifth option titled Create AI Image.

It has been confirmed that this feature is available on the latest beta version of WhatsApp for Android. Once the Create AI Image option is tapped, users will be able to see a Meta AI prompt screen. Furthermore, beta testers can enter a prompt and wait for the Meta AI chatbot to generate multiple images and select a new group icon according to the users' choice.

AI-Generated WhatsApp Group Icon (Image Credit: WABetainfo)

New Widget Feature for WhatsApp

WhatsApp most recently rolled out an Android 2.25.6.14 beta update for testers. The update introduced a new widget that can be added to the smartphone's home screen. This shortcut allows users to quickly access the Meta AI chatbot without opening the WhatsApp app. Notably, the screenshot from WABetainfo showcases three selectable buttons -- Ask Meta AI, Camera, and Voice. Moreover, some beta testers who installed the Android 2.25.6.14 version have found that only a slimmer version of the widget is shown along with the Ask Meta AI button.

New Widget Feature for WhatsApp (Image Credit: WABetainfo)

The 'Ask Meta AI' button takes the user to chat with the Meta AI chatbot in WhatsApp. Users can either type the query or use the Camera or Voice buttons for photo or audio-based prompts. Notably, users on stable channels will have to open WhatsApp and select the Meta AI floating action button (FAB) to access the Meta AI chatbot till the new widget rolls out for all users.