ETV Bharat / technology

WhatsApp New Features: All Chat And Calling Features WhatsApp Launched Recently

Hyderabad: WhatsApp has recently rolled out several new features and updates. These new features are available across Chat, Calls, and Updates tabs on the messaging platform and aim to provide a richer and complete experience to its users. Here is a roundup of new features that WhatsApp has launched in recent weeks.

WhatsApp: New Features for Chats