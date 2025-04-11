WhatsApp New Features: All Chat And Calling Features WhatsApp Launched Recently

Hyderabad: WhatsApp has recently rolled out several new features and updates. These new features are available across Chat, Calls, and Updates tabs on the messaging platform and aim to provide a richer and complete experience to its users. Here is a roundup of new features that WhatsApp has launched in recent weeks.
WhatsApp: New Features for Chats
- Real-time 'Online' indicator in Group Chats: This feature helps you know if anyone is online in the group chat. You can also see how many members in the group are active in real time.
- Notification Highlight in Groups: You can now prioritise your group notifications with this new feature. Simply tap on to the name of the group, go to 'Notifications', then under the 'Notify For' section select 'Highlights' to receive notifications from @mentions, replies, and messages from your saved contacts.
- Events Update: Apart from creating events in WhatsApp groups, you can also create a one-on-one event in a conversation. The messaging platform offers the ability to add RSVP or as 'maybe', invite a plus one, add an end date and time for longer events, and pin them in the chat as well.
- Reactions: If you want to add +1 to what someone has already said in a group, quickly view everyone else's reactions and tap the one you want to send to the group.
- Scanning Documents on iPhone: Simply select 'Scan document' from the attachment tray and follow the steps to scan and send documents directly from WhatsApp on iPhone.
- Default Messaging and Calling App for iPhone: If you are an iPhone user and want to use WhatsApp as your default messaging and calling app, then go to Settings > Default Apps, and then select WhatsApp. This feature was enabled with the latest iOS update.
WhatsApp: New Features for Calls
- Zoom Video Calls with a Pinch: If you are an iPhone user, then simply pinch to zoom in on a video while you are on a video call to get a closer look at your own or your peer's video.
- Add to Call from a Chat: If you want to add someone on an ongoing 1:1 call directly from a chat thread, tap on the call icon on the top and select 'Add to Call'.
- Smoother video calls: Whatsapp has now updated its video call technology to make it more reliable and higher quality. The company's routing system finds the best connection path to reduce dropped calls and video freezing. This enhanced bandwidth detection helps to upgrade your video calls to HD quality.
WhatsApp: New Features for Updates
- Video Notes for Channels: WhatsApp Channel admins can now instantly record and share short videos (limited to up to 60 seconds) with their followers.
- Transcripts on Channels: Similar to chats, a user can now get a written summary of the voice messages in WhatsApp channels when they are in a rush and cannot listen to the message.
- QR Codes: WhatsApp channel admins can now share a unique QR code which will direct new users to their channel, enabling admins to easily share and grow their audience.
