WhatsApp New Feature: Now Do 'Event Plan' within the Group

Hyderabad: The popular messaging app WhatsApp keeps bringing new features for its users from time to time. As part of that, WhatsApp has recently brought the 'Event Planning' feature. This feature has been made available mainly in WhatsApp communities. This allows you to plan and manage events directly within group messages.

Event Planning In WhatsApp Community

Using this WhatsApp event planning feature, you can have virtual meetings with friends, close friends and fellow employees, or personal meetings can be held. Just like we send invitations through email, WhatsApp has introduced this new 'Events Planning' feature. Through this, birthday parties and work meetings of group members can be set up. Once the event is set up they are pinned to the group information page. So, everyone knows about the event. Moreover, a group chat thread will also be created. So, anyone will know that the message has reached them.

Those who come to the event can also reply and confirm. Such people will be notified automatically at the time of the event. So, the chance of forgetting is reduced. WhatsApp is introducing this new feature to the WhatsApp community first. Soon after this, it is likely to be extended to WhatsApp groups as well.

WhatsApp has also brought another feature of replying to announcement groups. Through this, the admin can get feedback and comments on the message. If you find the notifications annoying, there is an option to mute them. Also, you can reply directly in the notification bar.

WhatsApp In-App Dialer

WhatsApp is also bringing an in-app dialer soon. This means that you can make calls directly from WhatsApp without using Truecaller or Google Dialer. Until now, if we want to call someone through WhatsApp, that number should be in our contact list. But that's no longer a problem. If the WhatsApp in-app dialer is available, it will be possible to call a number that is not in your contact list.

