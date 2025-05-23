WhatsApp Launches Voice Chat Feature For Groups Of All Sizes: How To Access It

Hyderabad: Meta has rolled out a new feature to its popular instant messaging app WhatsApp, which allows its users to easily connect with people in a group chat via live audio, without the need to leave the group or switch to a voice call. Previously, this feature was available only for large WhatsApp groups, but now it has been introduced to all group chats. Notably, voice chats also feature the same end-to-end encryption present in text chats.

How to access group voice chats in WhatsApp

In a blog post, WhatsApp has confirmed that voice chats are now available for groups of all sizes. Anyone in the group can start a voice chat just by going to the bottom of the chat and swiping up to access it. Following is a step-by-step process to use the feature:

Step 1: Open WhatsApp.

Step 2: Tap on the group where you want to start the voice chat.

Step 3: Go to the bottom of the chat.

Step 4: Swipe up and hold for a few seconds while a 'Keep holding to talk' message appears on the bottom

Step 5: Release the hold once you see a Connect button and a message at the bottom that says 'Release to talk'.

Step 6: Now you can set up the feature and start voice chat

Once the user releases their swiped-up finger, a voice chat is automatically opened, through which a user can Send Wave, and other people in the group can join the conversation. When a user starts a voice chat, other people in the group get notified, allowing them to join the conversation if they want. Moreover, new members can join and see who else is already there in the voice chat.

WhatsApp has also mentioned that the new voice chat feature in all groups will come with the same end-to-end encryption provided on personal calls and text messages by default. Moreover, the new feature is available on both the Android and iOS versions of WhatsApp. Users are advised to keep their app updated and wait for the feature if it isn't live already.