WhatsApp Is Testing Threaded Message Replies To Make Group Conversations Easy To Follow

Hyderabad: Meta-owned instant messaging platform WhatsApp is developing a new feature called threaded message replies. It will allow users to reply to messages in a thread format. This feature will make the chat experience more organised and easier to follow. According to WABetaInfo, the WhatsApp update tracking website, the replies in the chat will be arranged under the original message in a group chat, which will create a clear and structured conversation flow.

The threaded reply feature is designed to help users track conversations easily instead of scrolling through an entire chat history to find responses to a particular message. The feature was first spotted in the Android beta version 2.25.7.7.

Now, WhatsApp is working to bring the same feature to iOS devices, which will ensure a consistent experience across both platforms. The feature is currently under development and not yet available to beta users. It is expected that the threaded reply feature will become available for testing in an upcoming beta update for iOS users.

WhatsApp threaded message: How does it work?

As per the report, when a person in the group chat replies to a message, a small icon will appear on the original message bubble displaying the number of replies attached to it. A user can tap on the icon to open a dedicated screen displaying all replies linked to the message. This will make it easy to track a conversation without the need to scroll through an entire chat and search the original message manually to understand the context of a reply.

Moreover, users can also send new replies directly within the thread view, which will keep everything related to the topic in a single place. It could prove useful in group chats, where users can easily lose track of the context. The threaded message replies help to reduce confusion and make conversations easier.

Apart from the threaded message replies feature, WABetaInfo has also reported the rollout of a new feature called AI-powered chat wallpapers. The beta feature would generate AI-powered chat wallpapers using Meta AI, making chat themes more creative and personalised. Users can customise their chat themes by following the steps: