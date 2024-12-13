WhatsApp Introduces New Calling Features, Now Supports New Effects, High-Resolution Calls, More

Hyderabad: WhatsApp has introduced new calling features for its desktop and mobile apps. Users will now be able to select specific participants in a group video call and use new effects in video calls. It has also introduced high-resolution video calls and claims to have improved calling experience on a desktop.

As per WhatsApp, over 2 billion calls are made through the platform daily. Since it's the holiday season around the globe, the Meta-owned messaging app has introduced these new features for better connectivity via its platform.

WhatsApp Calling Improved: New Features

Call Participants Selection: In a group chat, you can now start a call by selecting specific participants from that group. This allows people to make calls with the concerned person(s) without disturbing others in the group.

Addition of New Effects on Video Calls: 10 new video effects have been added in the latest update ranging from puppy ears to handing a microphone for karaoke. These video effects aim to transform video calls into fun conversations.

Enhanced Desktop calling: WhatsApp already allows users to make calls using the Desktop app. It has now added more functions to the feature, which enable you to create a call link or dial a number directly from the calls tab.

High-resolution Video Calls - With the latest update, WhatsApp calls will now have a high-resolution video with clearer pictures on both one-on-one and group calls made on the Desktop or mobile app.

Earlier this month, WhatsApp introduced typing indicators for real-time conversation engagement in individual and group chats. These indicators display visual cues in the chat when the user is engaged in an active conversation. These cues are shown with profile pictures when an active conversation happens in a group chat.

Additionally, last month, WhatsApp rolled out a transcript feature for voice messages. This feature provides a text transcription for a received voice message. The transcript feature is available in select languages and is not yet available in India.