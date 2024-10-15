ETV Bharat / technology

How To Enable New Low Light Mode In WhatsApp For Better Video Calls

The newly introduced Low Light Mode for video calls on WhatsApp is now available for all; here's how you can enable it.

By ETV Bharat Tech Team

Published : 36 minutes ago

WhatsApp Gets New Low Light Mode For Video Calls
Hyderabad: WhatsApp announced new filters and backgrounds for video calls earlier this month alongside new Touch up and Low Light options. The new Low Light mode is now live for everyone, which improves the video call experience for users under low light conditions.

In a blog post, WhatsApp said that the Low Light mode, coupled with Touch up, on WhatsApp will allow users to naturally enhance the look and brightness of their environment, making their video calls more vibrant. Let’s take a look at how you can use this new feature.

How to turn on Low Light mode

The new Low Light mode is just a tap away during an ongoing video call on WhatsApp. It can be enabled by tapping on a new bulb logo. To activate the feature, you need to follow the below steps:

  • Open WhatsApp
  • Make a video call with anyone
  • Tap on the bulb logo on the top right corner

To disable the Low Light mode during a video call, you can tap the bulb logo again.

More features for WhatsApp video calls

WhatsApp now allows you to change your background or add a filter during an ongoing video call. Filters intend to make your calls more playful with splash of colours, artistic touch, or more. Meanwhile, backgrounds help you keep your surroundings private as WhatsApp replaces the scene with something like a coffee shop, a living room, and more.

WhatsApp video calls now feature 10 filters and 10 backgrounds. Filter options include Warm, Cool, Black & White, Light leak, Dreamy, Prism light, Fisheye, Vintage TV, Frosted glass, and Duo tone. Background options include Blur, Living room, Office, Cafe, Pebbles, Foodie, Smoosh, Beach, Sunset, Celebration, and Forest. Notably, all of these filters and backgrounds are compatible with both 1:1 and group video calls.

