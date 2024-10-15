ETV Bharat / technology

How To Enable New Low Light Mode In WhatsApp For Better Video Calls

Hyderabad: WhatsApp announced new filters and backgrounds for video calls earlier this month alongside new Touch up and Low Light options. The new Low Light mode is now live for everyone, which improves the video call experience for users under low light conditions.

In a blog post, WhatsApp said that the Low Light mode, coupled with Touch up, on WhatsApp will allow users to naturally enhance the look and brightness of their environment, making their video calls more vibrant. Let’s take a look at how you can use this new feature.

How to turn on Low Light mode

The new Low Light mode is just a tap away during an ongoing video call on WhatsApp. It can be enabled by tapping on a new bulb logo. To activate the feature, you need to follow the below steps: