WhatsApp Gears Up To Roll Out 3rd-Party Chat Support

author img

By IANS

Published : Feb 8, 2024, 9:22 AM IST

WhatsApp is planning a allow its 2 billion users to message people on other platforms, without needing to download multiple apps.

WhatsApp is planning a allow its 2 billion users to message people on other platforms, without needing to download multiple apps.

New Delhi: Meta-owned WhatsApp is reportedly preparing to allow third-party messaging apps on its platform, ahead of the European Union’s Digital Markets Act (DMA) that will come into force in March.

Dick Brouwer, an engineering director at WhatsApp, told Wired that the company is ready to offer interoperability on the platform with over 2 billion users.

“There’s real tension between offering an easy way to offer this interoperability to third parties while at the same time preserving the WhatsApp privacy, security, and integrity bar. I think we’re pretty happy with where we’ve landed,” he was quoted as saying in the report.

It’s not clear if other operators like Telegram are planning to add interoprability support with WhatsApp. Meta is also working to add support for other chat apps to Messenger.

According to the report, interoperability in both WhatsApp and Messenger will focus on text messaging, sending images, voice messages, videos, and files. Calls and group chats will come later.

“One of the core requirements here, and this is really important, is for users for this to be opt-in. I can choose whether or not I want to participate in being open to exchanging messages with third parties. This is important, because it could be a big source of spam and scams,” said Brouwer.

WhatsApp users who opt in will see messages from other apps in a separate section at the top of their inbox.

“Despite WhatsApp working on its interoperability plan for more than a year, it will still take some time for third-party chats to hit people’s apps,” the report mentioned.

The non-compliance with EU DMA will result in fines of up to 10 per cent of the company’s total worldwide annual turnover, or up to 20 per cent in the event of repeated infringements.

Read More

  1. Huge! WhatsApp banned 71 lakh accounts in India in a month; know why
  2. Centre issues advisory to social media giants on AI-generated deep fakes
  3. WhatsApp to allow user share Status updates on Instagram; all latest updates you need to know

TAGGED:

WhatsAppWhatsApp 3rd Party ChatWhatsApp update

Quick Links / Policies

Get Us On

ETV Bharat IOS AppETV Bharat Google App

Please write to us, for media partnership and Ad-sales inquiries. Email: adops@etvbharat.com

Featured

WATCH | 'Sir, Forgive Us': Robbers Return Filmmaker M. Manikandan's National Awards with Apology

Kiss Day 2024: Celebrating Love and Affection

42 Lakh Weddings From Jan 15 to July 15 to Generate Business of Rs 5.5 Lakh Crore: CAIT Survey

El Nino-La Nina: How The Jugalbandhi of Oceans Impacts Our Climate Patterns

ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2024 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.