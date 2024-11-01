WhatsApp Introduces Custom Lists To Separate Personal And Work Chats

Hyderabad: You can finally separate your personal and work life on WhatsApp as the Meta-owned messaging application has announced the introduction of Custom Lists on the app. The new feature is an extension of the chat filters introduced earlier this year.
In addition to the existing filters -- All, Unread, Favourites, and Groups -- WhatsApp will now let you make custom lists to segregate chats based as per your need. For instance, you can make dedicated filters for Work, Close Friends, Family, Neighbours, and more.
WhatsApp has already started the rollout of Custom Lists to its users. The new feature will be available to everyone in the coming weeks.
To create and edit lists on the app, users need to tap the + icon in the filter bar at the top of the Chats tab. Alternatively, you can long-press a list to edit them.
Just like the "Favourites" filter, users can add groups of their choice in custom lists in addition to one-on-one chats.
In a blog post, titled Focus on What Matters With Custom Lists, the messaging application said that they received "great feedback" for chat filters for helping users keep track of their chats and now they are evolving them into Lists.
"With Lists, you can now filter your chats with custom categories of your choice. Whether that’s a list for family, work or your local neighborhood, Lists help you focus on the conversations that are most important, when you need them," WhatsApp said.
"We look forward to expanding the functionality of Lists to help you focus on the people and conversations that matter most," it added.