WhatsApp Is Ditching Its Native App For Windows OS: Here's What It Means

Hyderabad: Meta-owned WhatsApp has dedicated apps for various platforms, including Android, iOS, iPadOS, macOS, Wear OS, and Windows. These apps not only make messaging easier with lots of features but also offer optimisation that is more useful than the web version. However, WhatsApp seems to be going back on its "increased performance and reliability" efforts as it downgrades its native Windows app.

According to a Windows Latest report, Meta is replacing the native Windows app in favour of a web wrapper. The change comes with the latest version of WhatsApp beta for Windows, which looks significantly different from the current version of the app available for download on the Microsoft Store.

WhatsApp launched its first-ever web client, WhatsApp Web, on January 21, 2015. It was followed by several other versions and finally a native Windows app launch (UWP) in 2022 for the general public, aimed at eliminating the need for users to use the browser version of the instant messaging app.

Why is it being replaced?

The reason behind this move is still unclear, but the shift to a web wrapper might make it easy for WhatsApp developers to add new features, as maintaining and focusing on a single platform is much easier than working on different versions of the same app.

While the decision to ditch WhatsApp for Windows could be good for the company, many users complain that the web version of WhatsApp consumes more RAM and resources compared to the dedicated app. As per the report, the new web version is in its testing phase, and uses approximately 30 per cent more RAM than the WhatsApp app.

Interestingly, the parent company, Meta, itself mentioned that the web version of WhatsApp is slower than the currently available native Windows app and pushes people to download the Windows app. Now, it seems Meta is going back to pre-2022 as it replaces the WhatsApp for Windows app with a web wrapper.

Notably, while WhatsApp on the web comes with fewer features than the dedicated app, it features the same core functionalities, including notifications.