WhatsApp Adds New Features for Easy Contact Management Across Linked Devices

Hyderabad: WhatsApp has announced the introduction of a new feature to make it easier for users to privately add and manage their contacts on the messaging app irrespective of the device they are using.

Earlier, WhatsApp users could only add contacts from their primary mobile device by typing in a phone number, scanning a QR code, or by saving the contact card. Now, users will be able to add and manage contacts from Linked devices, including WhatsApp Web and Windows app.

Contacts exclusive to WhatsApp

WhatsApp is also allowing users to save a contact exclusively to the messaging app as a WhatsApp contact. Alternatively, they can still choose to sync these contacts to their phone. Users will also be able to restore such contacts in case they lose their phone or change devices.

The Meta-owned platform says that WhatsApp contacts can help users separate personal and business contacts when managing more than one WhatsApp account on their phone. It can also offer users privacy when they are sharing their phone with others.

WhatsApp usernames

In a blog post, WhatsApp explained that these updates would also make it possible to eventually manage and save contacts by usernames, which are expected to add an extra degree of privacy as it would allow users to add or message someone on WhatsApp without revealing their phone number.