WhatsApp Introduces New Feature To Protect Your Chats From Leaking Outside The App: Here's How

Hyderabad: WhatsApp has announced the expansion of its privacy-centred features with the rollout of 'Advanced Chat Privacy'. Available in both one-on-one and group chats, the new privacy layer aims to prevent others from taking content outside of WhatsApp.

Advanced Chat Privacy allows users to block others from exporting chats. It also restricts auto-downloading of media files like photos or videos you send to other users' phones. Additionally, the Advanced Chat Privacy feature also stops the use of your messages for AI features (Meta AI).

WhatsApp says that the new Advanced Chat Privacy feature will give users assurance that their conversation is less likely to be shared outside the platform. It believes that this feature would be more helpful in groups where you may not know everyone closely but still want to discuss certain matters that are sensitive in nature, for instance, talking about health challenges in a support group or organising a community about something important to you.

The Advanced Chat Privacy feature has started to roll out to everyone on the latest version of WhatsApp. Users can enable it by tapping the chat name and then tapping on Advanced Chat Privacy.

WhatsApp says that it is the first version of the feature, and the platform plans to add more functionality to it to enable better protection for users' chats.

WhatsApp has been continuously adding new features, making the application better for users. However, it has been some time since the last privacy feature was added by the Meta-owned messaging platform. Previously, WhatsApp added two group-centric features, including a new 'Online' indicator in group chats, allowing users to know how many people are online in real-time in the group. It also added new controls for group chat notifications, allowing users to set whether they want to be notified for all notifications or just the highlights when someone mentions them using the @ operator.