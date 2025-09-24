ETV Bharat / technology

Language No Bar: WhatsApp Now Lets You Translate Messages In Real Time - How To Use

The feature not only works for individual and group chats, but also allows the translation of Channel updates. Meta has confirmed that the real-time translation feature will work on both Android and iOS. However, currently it supports six languages on Android and 19 languages on iPhone.

Hyderabad: Meta has announced a new real-time translation feature for WhatsApp, allowing users to easily communicate across languages. Users can choose to either long-press the message to get instant translation or turn on automatic translation for an entire chat thread, which will also translate all future incoming messages in the conversation.

Meta says that it will add more languages to the real-time translation, allowing WhatsApp users to download the language pack they wish to utilise in their chats. It also promises to protect the privacy of chats, assuring users that translations occur on the device where WhatsApp cannot see the messages.

How to translate messages on WhatsApp

To use the feature, users need to choose the language from which they want the message to be translated and the language to which they want it translated, and then download it. They can either use it on occasion by long-pressing a message and tapping Translate or enable auto translation for selected languages.

Meta said that over 3 billion people in over 180 countries use WhatsApp, and the new translation feature aims to enable easy communication between people around the world.

The new translation feature comes on the heels of WhatsApp rolling out an AI-powered Writing Help feature, which lets users fix grammar and change the tone of their language to the context of the message. For instance, users can draft a message and ask Meta AI to make it sound more professional, funny, supportive, or just rephrase the whole text for more clarity.