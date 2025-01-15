WhatsApp Adds New Features And Camera Effects, Lets You Convert Selfie Into A Sticker

Hyderabad: WhatsApp has introduced a variety of new features and design improvements to make the app "easier to use" and "more fun". The Meta-owned messaging platform now offers 30 different visual effects for users to edit videos and photos in chats.

The app has also introduced the ability to share a sticker pack and create stickers from selfies without leaving the app. It has also enhanced the reaction feature. Let's take a detailed look at these new features.

New features coming to WhatsApp

Camera effects: Last year in October, WhatsApp introduced new filters, backgrounds, and effects for video calls. The platform is now expanding the same to the videos and photos taken using the WhatsApp camera. Users will be able to record videos or capture photos within the app and apply any of the 30 filters, backgrounds, and effects.

Selfie stickers: WhatsApp is also utilising the in-app camera to quickly transform any selfie into a custom sticker. To add such new stickers, users need to go to the sticker tab and tap on the Create Sticker option. It will open up the WhatsApp camera, allowing you to capture a selfie and transform it into a sticker. The feature is already available on Android and coming soon to iOS soon.

Share a sticker pack: WhatsApp is also making it easier to share sticker packs with friends. You can now share them directly in your chats.

Quicker reactions: WhatsApp has also made it easier to react to messages. Going forward, users will be able to double-tap on a message to add a reaction. They can also quickly scroll through their most-used reactions.

WhatsApp has also confirmed to add more features this year. Back in December 2024, WhatsApp improved calling across its iPhone, Android, and web apps with the introduction of new effects for video calls, new ways to make calls, the ability to select call participants in a group, and enhanced video call quality.