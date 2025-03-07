What Does Space Adventure Do To Human Body? A List Of Astronauts Who Stayed Up Around A Year In Space

Hyderabad: Sunita Williams and Butch Wilmore set off from Earth to the ISS (International Space Station) for a routine mission last year. The mission involved supporting station research, maintenance, and Starliner system testing and data analysis, among other activities. Both seasoned astronauts were boarded in a Boeing Starliner and were launched on June 5, 2024.
The mission was expected to be over within eight days, and both of them would return to Earth. However, things went awry, and the astronauts are now stuck in space for more than nine months floating above the Earth at ISS. The reason for their stay is that their spacecraft, Boeing Starliner, faced technical problems due to which it was declared unsafe for the astronauts to return to Earth. Notably, both astronauts are confirmed to fly back to Earth on March 19 or 20, 2025.
Having known this, did you know that staying back for a long time in outer space can cause the human body to lose its mass and posture? Apart from this, many other factors affect our bodies due to the constant absence of gravity. Moreover, other than Sunita Willams and Butch Wilmore, some astronauts have even stayed in space for over a year. So, let's take a look at the list of astronauts and cosmonauts who have lived in space for many consecutive days and also know the factors that affect humans after staying in space for long.
Astronauts and Cosmonauts who recorded the most consecutive days in space
- Valeri Polyakov is a Russian cosmonaut who stayed in space at the Mir Space Station for 438 days from January 1994 to March 1995. Mir Space Station was built by Russia. Polyakov still holds the record for the most number of days spent in space in one go.
- Sergey Avdeev was another cosmonaut from Russia who spent 379 days from August 1998 to August 1999 at the Mir Space Station.
- Two Russian cosmonauts, Sergei Prokopyev and Dmitry Petelin, and an American astronaut Francisco Rubio stayed at the ISS (International Space Station) for 371 days from 2022 to 2023.
- Cosmonauts Vladimir Titov and Musa Manarov spent 365 days, 22 hours, and 38 minutes orbiting the Earth, starting from December 1987 to December 1988. Both were crew members of the Russian Mir Space Station.
- The US Astronaut Vande Hei and Russian cosmonaut Dubrov logged 355 days, 7 hours, and 45 minutes from April 2021 to March 2022 in space.
- Scott Kelly, a US astronaut, along with his Russian counterpart, Mikhail Kornienko, stayed in space for a total of 340 days from March 27, 2015, to March 2, 2016. Kelly and Kornienko, along with veteran cosmonaut Gennady Padalka, were launched to the ISS on March 27, 2015.
- Christina Koch logged in the space for a total of 328 days and set a record for the longest single spaceflight by a woman in space. Her stay in space began on March 14, 2019, and lasted until February 6, 2020. She also participated in the first all-female spacewalk. Christina was assigned as Mission Specialist I of NASA’s Artemis II mission. On March 14, 2019, she was launched onto her first space mission to the ISS in a Soyuz spacecraft from Baikonur Cosmodrome.
- Yuri Romanenko, a Russian (Soviet) cosmonaut bided 326 days in outer space from February 5, 1987, to December 29, 1987. He famously said that there is no limit to how long human beings can stay in space.
Effects on the Human Body in Space
Impact on Muscles and Bones
- Without the constant pull of gravity, our limbs, muscles, and bone mass quickly start to diminish in space. Muscles are the most affected part of the human body. They help us to maintain our posture in the back, neck, calves, and quadriceps. Due to microgravity in the space station, muscles no longer have to work nearly as hard as they used to and they begin to shrink.
- After spending just two weeks in space, the muscle mass of the human body can fall by as much as 20 per cent. On longer missions, ranging from three to six weeks, the muscle mass drops down to 30 per cent. This is because astronauts in space do not put their whole body through as much mechanical strain as they used to do on Earth. Notably, due to the loss of Earth's gravity, their bones start to demineralise and lose strength.
- An astronaut can lose 1-2 per cent of their bone mass every month while staying in space and over 10 per cent on a six-month stay. This can put them at risk of suffering fractures. On Earth, older men and women lose their bone mass at a rate of 0.5 per cent to 1 per cent every year. Astronauts returning from space take a lot of time to heal due to the rapid loss of bone mass. Moreover, it can take up to four years for their bone mass to return to normal after returning to Earth.
Weight Loss
- Weight loss is another effect of space on the human body. Scott Kelly, an astronaut from NASA, who stayed in space for 340 days, took part in the most extensive study, learning the long-term effects of spaceflight after staying onboard in the ISS. He lost 7 per cent of his body mass while orbiting the Earth.
Eyesight
- Earth's gravity helps our body to force the blood downward while the heart pumps it up again. But while orbiting in space, this process becomes a bit messed up (even though the body does somewhat adapt to it) and can accumulate blood in the head more than it normally would. This excessive accumulation of blood leads to the collection of fluids at the back of the eye and around the optic nerve. This often leads to oedema. Astronauts suffering from this condition face changes in vision such as decreased sharpness and structural changes in the eye itself.
Immune system
- Researchers found that astronauts while orbiting in space, do suffer some drop in white blood cell counts which falls in line with the doses of radiation they receive.