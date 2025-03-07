ETV Bharat / technology

What Does Space Adventure Do To Human Body? A List Of Astronauts Who Stayed Up Around A Year In Space

Hyderabad: Sunita Williams and Butch Wilmore set off from Earth to the ISS (International Space Station) for a routine mission last year. The mission involved supporting station research, maintenance, and Starliner system testing and data analysis, among other activities. Both seasoned astronauts were boarded in a Boeing Starliner and were launched on June 5, 2024.

The mission was expected to be over within eight days, and both of them would return to Earth. However, things went awry, and the astronauts are now stuck in space for more than nine months floating above the Earth at ISS. The reason for their stay is that their spacecraft, Boeing Starliner, faced technical problems due to which it was declared unsafe for the astronauts to return to Earth. Notably, both astronauts are confirmed to fly back to Earth on March 19 or 20, 2025.

Having known this, did you know that staying back for a long time in outer space can cause the human body to lose its mass and posture? Apart from this, many other factors affect our bodies due to the constant absence of gravity. Moreover, other than Sunita Willams and Butch Wilmore, some astronauts have even stayed in space for over a year. So, let's take a look at the list of astronauts and cosmonauts who have lived in space for many consecutive days and also know the factors that affect humans after staying in space for long.

Astronauts and Cosmonauts who recorded the most consecutive days in space