ETV Bharat / technology

'Welcome Back Windows Vista' - Apple's Liquid Glass Design Faces Heat From People

Many users compared Apple's new Liquid Glass design to Windows Vista Aero, pointing out Microsoft's similar attempt nearly two decades ago.

'Welcome Back Windows Vista' - Apple's Liquid Glass Design Faces Heat From People
Apple says the Liquid Glass is inspired by visionOS, but netizens think otherwise (Image Credits: Apple + X/JonyIveParody)
author img

By ETV Bharat Tech Team

Published : June 10, 2025 at 5:08 PM IST

2 Min Read

Hyderabad: The biggest takeaway from the WWDC 2025 was Apple's adoption of a new design language for all its platforms. The Cupertino-based tech giant revealed a new look for the upcoming iOS 26, iPadOS 26, macOS Tahoe 26, watchOS 26, and tvOS 26, powered by new material Liquid Glass, which takes inspiration from visionOS' clean and immersive look.

Apple calls the new translucent interface "a delightful and elegant new software design", which is meant to "bring more focus to content" and "a new level of vitality", establishing more harmony between platforms while maintaining their distinct qualities.

However, users on social media don't appear to be amused by the design or the WWDC keynote. At first glance, the new Liquid Glass design that "reflects and refracts its surroundings" reminds many of the days when everyone's desktop computers were running Windows Vista Aero. A lot of people on X echoed this sentiment, and some even shared side-by-side images of Liquid Glass and Vista. Basically, there were no "Android did it 10 years ago" statements this year, but Microsoft did it in 2006-2007.

There were also others who rejected the new design language, calling it unimpressive. Some users also shared scepticism about the readability of the text. There were also those who thought the entire event was just a waste of time, as Apple did not announce anything of value during the keynote address.

While user sentiments aren't entirely positive, Apple seems to be already on the track to head in the direction with full force. It has released APIs for SwiftUI, UIKit, and AppKit to let developers integrate the new Liquid Glass design into their apps.

Also read: WWDC 2025: Apple's New Liquid Glass UI Revamps Design Across Platforms And Apps
Also read: WWDC 2025: Live Translation To Enhanced Shortcuts, Apple Intelligence Gets More Powerful Across iPhone, iPad, Mac

Hyderabad: The biggest takeaway from the WWDC 2025 was Apple's adoption of a new design language for all its platforms. The Cupertino-based tech giant revealed a new look for the upcoming iOS 26, iPadOS 26, macOS Tahoe 26, watchOS 26, and tvOS 26, powered by new material Liquid Glass, which takes inspiration from visionOS' clean and immersive look.

Apple calls the new translucent interface "a delightful and elegant new software design", which is meant to "bring more focus to content" and "a new level of vitality", establishing more harmony between platforms while maintaining their distinct qualities.

However, users on social media don't appear to be amused by the design or the WWDC keynote. At first glance, the new Liquid Glass design that "reflects and refracts its surroundings" reminds many of the days when everyone's desktop computers were running Windows Vista Aero. A lot of people on X echoed this sentiment, and some even shared side-by-side images of Liquid Glass and Vista. Basically, there were no "Android did it 10 years ago" statements this year, but Microsoft did it in 2006-2007.

There were also others who rejected the new design language, calling it unimpressive. Some users also shared scepticism about the readability of the text. There were also those who thought the entire event was just a waste of time, as Apple did not announce anything of value during the keynote address.

While user sentiments aren't entirely positive, Apple seems to be already on the track to head in the direction with full force. It has released APIs for SwiftUI, UIKit, and AppKit to let developers integrate the new Liquid Glass design into their apps.

Also read: WWDC 2025: Apple's New Liquid Glass UI Revamps Design Across Platforms And Apps
Also read: WWDC 2025: Live Translation To Enhanced Shortcuts, Apple Intelligence Gets More Powerful Across iPhone, iPad, Mac

For All Latest Updates

TAGGED:

WWDC25LIQUID GLASS DESIGNAPPLEWINDOWS VISTAWWDC 2025

Quick Links / Policies

Featured

AI, AR, & Robots: How Cutting-Edge Tech Is Powering India's Bullet Train Project

Driverless Taxis On The Rise: Waymo Hits 10 Million Autonomous Rides Powered By AI

Jharkhand’s Green Saviour Mary Surin Who Quenches A Forest’s Thirst Creating 35 Patthar Dams

Galileo, The Dog Guardian Of MP's Veerangna Durgavati Tiger Reserve, Who Has Jailed 91 Poachers

ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2025 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.