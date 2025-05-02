WAVES 2025: TRAI Emphasises On Creating A Balanced Regulation Between Traditional And New Media

Mumbai: Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (TRAI) Chairman Anil Kumar Lahoti on Friday said that regulation does not favour an environment where it discriminates between two mediums and pushes back traditional broadcasting, while welcoming new audiovisual technologies.
He spoke in a panel discussion titled 'Regulating Broadcast in the Digital Age: Key Frameworks and Challenges' at the ongoing WAVES Summit 2025, being held at the Jio World Convention Centre in suburban Bandra-Kurla Complex.
Nudity and Sexual Explicit Content by OTT apps
Within the last few years, various OTT apps have been launched, and there are constant allegations of showcasing nudity and sexual explicit content on a large scale in their series. Here, the role of TRAI as a regulator against this drawback is important. Notably, Lahoti’s remarks at WAVES 2025 came at a time when the Supreme Court issued notices to the Centre on an appeal seeking restrictions on streaming sexually explicit content across OTT platforms and social media.
Different Frameworks for Regulation
Lahoti mentioned that OTT platforms and free streaming traditional media like television (TV), which showcase advertisements, are regulated in different frameworks. He stated that new technologies with better audiovisual media are welcome, but not at the cost of creating an environment which discriminates between the two media.
He mentioned that online content was being regulated by IT (Intermediary Guidelines and Digital Media Ethics Code), and traditional broadcasting is regulated under the Telecommunication Act, 2023 and The Cable Television Networks (Regulation) Act, 1995.
Creativity must not be hampered
Ahmed Nadeem, Union Secretary General for Asia-Pacific Broadcasting, mentioned that regulation must be done, but not at the cost of curbing the creativity of the content.
"There must be a balance in regulation, but creativity should not be killed by excessive regulation.", he said.
This notion was also supported by Philomena Gnanapragasaam, CEO of the Asia-Pacific Institute for Broadcasting Development. She supported monitoring rather than regulating online content, which would encourage creators to produce trustworthy content.
