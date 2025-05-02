ETV Bharat / technology

WAVES 2025: TRAI Emphasises On Creating A Balanced Regulation Between Traditional And New Media

Mumbai: Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (TRAI) Chairman Anil Kumar Lahoti on Friday said that regulation does not favour an environment where it discriminates between two mediums and pushes back traditional broadcasting, while welcoming new audiovisual technologies.

He spoke in a panel discussion titled 'Regulating Broadcast in the Digital Age: Key Frameworks and Challenges' at the ongoing WAVES Summit 2025, being held at the Jio World Convention Centre in suburban Bandra-Kurla Complex.

Nudity and Sexual Explicit Content by OTT apps

Within the last few years, various OTT apps have been launched, and there are constant allegations of showcasing nudity and sexual explicit content on a large scale in their series. Here, the role of TRAI as a regulator against this drawback is important. Notably, Lahoti’s remarks at WAVES 2025 came at a time when the Supreme Court issued notices to the Centre on an appeal seeking restrictions on streaming sexually explicit content across OTT platforms and social media.

Different Frameworks for Regulation

Lahoti mentioned that OTT platforms and free streaming traditional media like television (TV), which showcase advertisements, are regulated in different frameworks. He stated that new technologies with better audiovisual media are welcome, but not at the cost of creating an environment which discriminates between the two media.