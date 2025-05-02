ETV Bharat / technology

WAVES 2025: Expert Panel Explores Audiovisual Content Protection Via IP & Copyright in The AI Era

Mumbai: The Waves Summit 2025 is being held at Jio World Convention Centre in suburban Bandra-Kurla Complex. Many Indian and foreign dignitaries from the fields of art, sports, music, and theatre have come to attend it.

A conference was held discussing the role of Intellectual Property (IP) and copyright for audiovisual artists and content creators, and emphasising the importance of these intangible rights in this digital age.

Economic Boost Using IP and Copyright

An expert panel discussion titled 'The Role of IP & Copyright for Audio-Visual Performers and Content Creators' opined, stating the urgent need for more awareness and protection of IP rights for artists and content creators. The panel consisted of Daren Tang: Director General of the World Intellectual Property Organisation (WIPO), Feroz Abbas Khan: an acclaimed Indian theatre director and playwright, Steve Krone: a US-based film and television producer, and Anjum Rajabali: a veteran screenwriter and educator.

Tang praised India’s remarkable five-decade journey in building its IP infrastructure. He also emphasised the transformative potential of IP rights for national economies and individual livelihoods.