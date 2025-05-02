WAVES 2025: Expert Panel Explores Audiovisual Content Protection Via IP & Copyright in The AI Era

Mumbai: The Waves Summit 2025 is being held at Jio World Convention Centre in suburban Bandra-Kurla Complex. Many Indian and foreign dignitaries from the fields of art, sports, music, and theatre have come to attend it.
A conference was held discussing the role of Intellectual Property (IP) and copyright for audiovisual artists and content creators, and emphasising the importance of these intangible rights in this digital age.
Economic Boost Using IP and Copyright
An expert panel discussion titled 'The Role of IP & Copyright for Audio-Visual Performers and Content Creators' opined, stating the urgent need for more awareness and protection of IP rights for artists and content creators. The panel consisted of Daren Tang: Director General of the World Intellectual Property Organisation (WIPO), Feroz Abbas Khan: an acclaimed Indian theatre director and playwright, Steve Krone: a US-based film and television producer, and Anjum Rajabali: a veteran screenwriter and educator.
Tang praised India’s remarkable five-decade journey in building its IP infrastructure. He also emphasised the transformative potential of IP rights for national economies and individual livelihoods.
Stricter Law for Copyright
The expert panel expressed their in-depth views on how to maintain their moral rights and attributions in the AI era. They discussed the impact of AI, ownership, and licensing. Famous film and television producer Steve Krone expressed his strong opinions towards the protection of audiovisual storytelling via copyrights. He mentioned that if a copy of a story is released incorrectly after it is presented or written, then injustice is done to the original author. "Therefore, it is important to make copyright laws and rules stricter," Krone contended.
The session ended with a shared commitment to cross-sector collaboration, which jointly builds an ecosystem where intellectual property is protected. The discussions also indicate potential regional collaborations and creator-led initiatives to push IP and copyright protections to reach worldwide.
