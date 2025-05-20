ETV Bharat / technology

Can Making Video Of A Car Destroy Your Smartphone Camera? The Viral Video Says Yes!

The Volvo EX90 is expected to launch in December this year in India. ( Image Credit: Volvo Cars )

Hyderabad: Advanced Driver Assistance Systems, or ADAS, have penetrated modern passenger vehicles, providing a wide range of advanced safety features. Among them is Light Detection and Ranging (LiDAR), a key safety feature. A viral video featuring the Volvo EX90 electric SUV, set for launch in India this December, is circulating online.

The video showcases how the luxury SUV’s LiDAR system ruins the video recording done by the smartphone. It also shows the laser from the safety feature damaging individual pixels in the smartphone camera’s CMOS sensor.

This viral video indicates that one must be careful while capturing images and videos of their cars fitted with a LiDAR system, as it may harm their recording devices. In the video, the user films the roof-mounted LiDAR system of the Volvo EX90 electric SUV. When the smartphone is pointed towards the safety feature, it creates a trail of light, which is basically the laser burning individual pixels on the user's camera sensor—appearing on the viewfinder.

LiDAR: Is it Safe for Human Eyes?