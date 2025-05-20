Can Making Video Of A Car Destroy Your Smartphone Camera? The Viral Video Says Yes!

Hyderabad: Advanced Driver Assistance Systems, or ADAS, have penetrated modern passenger vehicles, providing a wide range of advanced safety features. Among them is Light Detection and Ranging (LiDAR), a key safety feature. A viral video featuring the Volvo EX90 electric SUV, set for launch in India this December, is circulating online.
The video showcases how the luxury SUV’s LiDAR system ruins the video recording done by the smartphone. It also shows the laser from the safety feature damaging individual pixels in the smartphone camera’s CMOS sensor.
This viral video indicates that one must be careful while capturing images and videos of their cars fitted with a LiDAR system, as it may harm their recording devices. In the video, the user films the roof-mounted LiDAR system of the Volvo EX90 electric SUV. When the smartphone is pointed towards the safety feature, it creates a trail of light, which is basically the laser burning individual pixels on the user's camera sensor—appearing on the viewfinder.
LiDAR: Is it Safe for Human Eyes?
The viral video has raised a lot of concerns about the vehicle’s safety features on the human body. As per the American National Standards Institute (ANSI), the intensity of the LiDAR beams is tightly regulated, and the LiDAR systems on vehicles meet Class One standards, which implies that the whole system, especially the beams, is safe for human eyes.
However, the technology can create havoc for the phone’s camera sensor. This is because the high energy density of the laser beams coming out of the LiDAR system can overwhelm the camera sensors and burn the delicate pixels on them, often causing permanent damage.
Volvo EX90: India Launch Date
The flagship electric SUV, Volvo EX90, was launched globally on September 4, 2024, with production and deliveries starting last year in some international markets. The Volvo EX90 is expected to launch in India this December.
